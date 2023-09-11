Readout on SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman’s Appearance at SBDC Annual Conference

NASHVILLE, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 6, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Annual America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) 44th annual conference. The SBA administers the network of Small Business Development Centers which provide entrepreneurs with counseling, training, and resources to help small business communities thrive throughout the country.

At the conference, Administrator Guzman participated in a fireside chat with America’s SBDC President & CEO Tee Rowe and Board of Directors Chair Linda Rossi, where she discussed how the SBA is building upon its support for small businesses by expanding its capital access programs and resource networks, including SBDCs and associated initiatives. She also discussed how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is delivering record-low unemployment rates, a small business boom, and soaring job creation.

America’s SBDCs offer in-depth courses and networking opportunities, many geared toward underserved communities including Black, Hispanic, AAPI, veteran, woman, and rural small business owners. The SBDC network includes nearly 1,000 local centers that offer in-depth training and networking opportunities, as well as help small businesses connect with SBA resources along with SCORE, Women's Business Centers (WBCs), and Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOCs).

President Biden’s first 31 months in office have been the greatest period for new small business growth in American history, with 13.1 million new business applications nationwide. During that same time, private companies have committed $1 billion in investments across the state, creating good-paying jobs that will boost U.S. competitiveness, rebuild infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, and help build a clean energy economy.



