Ayrshire Group and Zen Residential Group Ltd. Introduce Park Centre Place, Sherwood Park's Brand New Rental Community

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Centre Place in Sherwood Park is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new pet-friendly building featuring spacious air-conditioned suites, luxurious finishes, and first-class amenities. Located in a growing, vibrant neighborhood steps away from local transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, and parks, Park Centre Place is just minutes from Downtown Edmonton, offering city convenience without sacrificing the comfort of a close-knit community.



At Park Centre Place, residents can enjoy a fun and vibrant atmosphere where culture, wellness, and nature intertwine. With 177 units for rent, Park Centre Place has something for everyone. Ayrshire Group has engaged Zen Residential Ltd. as their preferred Property Management Company, leveraging their 30-plus years of experience in the industry and their state-of-the-art online portal. This platform will facilitate seamless communication, prompt response times, and innovative technology for its residents.

"We are thrilled to be launching Park Centre Place," said Ayrshire Group’s VP of Investments, Mike Winnitoy. "We saw an opportunity to redevelop an under-utilized property and provide an institutional quality rental community to the Sherwood Park market. With strong community input, we’re excited about what we’ve been able to provide.”

Zen Residential Ltd. President, AJ Slivinski, echoed Winnitoy’s sentiments. "We are excited to be partnering with Ayrshire Group to provide our advanced technology solutions and upscale customer service to Park Centre Place," said AJ. "We look forward to make this rental community a success."

Park Centre Place is now open for leasing, and tenants can apply online or in person. For more information about Park Centre Place, please visit the website at www.liveparkcentre.ca

