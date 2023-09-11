Classic Car Deals Earns Praise for Exceptional Customer Service: A Happy Customer’s Review

Wexford, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wexford, Michigan -

Cadillac, Michigan - Classic Car Deals, a renowned name in the classic car industry, is thrilled to share a glowing customer review that epitomizes the company's commitment to providing exceptional and transparent service. Deb Hunter, a classic car owner and recent client, applauded the customer service she received, emphasizing her newfound trust in the company for future dealings.

Earning Customer Trust in a Skeptical World is at the center of Classic Car Deals business model. When Deb Hunter approached Classic Car Deals to sell her classic car, she was initially skeptical and hesitant. "I was concerned I would get the 'short end of the stick,'" she admits. This sentiment is not uncommon in the industry, where people often worry about the complexity of details, from appraisals to paperwork and beyond. However, Deb's experience with Classic Car Deals has completely transformed her perspective. "I want to say, they were outstanding. I have not had that positive of customer service in years," she declared.

Deb's satisfaction was, in no small part, due to her interaction with Pam, a team member at Classic Car Deals. According to Deb, "Pam is a Rockstar—she communicated well, handled all the details, price, shipping, title, transport of the car, wired money to me right away." Classic Car Deals prides itself on its team of professionals who go the extra mile to ensure that every client receives individualized attention and service that exceeds expectations. Pam is just one example of how the company's commitment to customer satisfaction permeates its staff.

Deb's review also emphasized the company's efficiency and transparency, which turned her initial skepticism into lasting trust. "I have more classic cars I hope to work with them to sell—now that I feel comfortable with them," she stated. Classic Car Deals understands that selling a classic car is not merely a transaction; it’s a significant emotional and financial decision. The company aims to simplify this process, making it as seamless and transparent as possible.

The company sees Deb’s testimonial as more than just a pat on the back; it motivates them to continue setting the industry standard for exceptional service. "We're incredibly grateful for Deb’s kind words, but we’re even more excited that she is looking forward to future dealings with us," says John Beebe, CEO of Classic Car Deals. "We're not just in the business of selling classic cars; we’re building long-term relationships."

Classic Car Deals urges anyone who shares Deb’s initial hesitations to allow them to turn doubt into trust and transactions into relationships. See more Classic Car Deals testimonials.

Classic Car Deals offers consignment services for collectors who are looking to sell their vehicle with a trusted and respected platform. From hot rods, muscle cars, classic SUVs and 4X4s, up to exotic cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Classic Car Deals is an online platform that gives power to the buyers and sellers. With a high focus on customer service, CEO John Beebe had this to say, “Classic Car Deals is committed to delivering an exceptional old school customer service feel, in a high tech and modern platform. Our company believes in being able to talk to someone on the phone if you have questions, or via email if that best suits a person’s needs.Point is that at Classic Car Deals, we care about people and cars, and in that order.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5ikA7ICTRg

For more information on how Classic Car Deals can assist in buying or selling classic cars, visit classiccardeals.com to learn more.

