Byrne Sewing Set to Participate and Inspire at Annual Quilt Extravaganza

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrne Sewing, an established BERNINA-certified shop in New Britain, will be in attendance at the upcoming Annual Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza from September 14th through September 17th, 2023 taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.



The shop will be showcasing and allowing attendees to experience both longarm frame and sit down machines at booth #802 during show hours. BERNINA Events Team member, Lane Hunter, will be in attendance to demonstrate the unique features of BERNINA’s Q-matic Longarm Quilting Automation System and how it can elevate projects with the power of precision, design commands, and more.





“I hope everyone will leave absolutely inspired by the products we carry. Whether they want to buy or leverage the machine they have at home, we want to instill inspiration to be creative,” shared Byrne Sewing owner, Jess Kook-Whitley.

The Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza is the only event Byrne Sewing participates in and has contributed for over 25 years. As the team’s excitement grows in anticipation of the popular event, they welcome all to visit and experience the power to create with the machines they carry.

With this sought-after event, pre-registration is encouraged, while admission for non-registered attendees is $17 Thursday through Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on-site during show hours. For more information, contact (215) 862-5828 or visit the official website .

Event Details:

Date: September 14th through September 17th, 2023

Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

Booth Number: 802

Show Hours: 10 AM - 5 PM Thursday - Saturday and 10 AM - 4 PM Sunday

For more information about Byrne Sewing, please visit byrnesewing.com or call (215) 230-9411. To explore their BERNINA selection, stop by their location at 422 East Butler Avenue in New Britain, PA 18901.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07347903-4f74-49f1-a56f-9e845595db1f