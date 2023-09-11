QuisLex Fall Event Schedule Includes U.S. and International Summits, Forums and Conferences for Legal Professionals

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its upcoming schedule of events. With its latest investments in key industry organizations and events, QuisLex further underscores its commitment to supporting valuable leadership, education and networking opportunities for its clients and partners throughout the legal industry.



Upcoming events in which QuisLex will participate include:

NAMWOLF Annual Meeting – Baltimore, MD – September 10-13, 2023

QuisLex is an MBE/WBE Business Partner of NAMWOLF.

SOLID East – New York, NY – September 12, 2023

QuisLex is a sponsor.

CLOC EMEA Summit – London, UK – September 18-19, 2023

QuisLex is a sponsor.

Exterro Xchange Global Conference – New Orleans, LA – September 19-21, 2023

QuisLex is a sponsor, and Brian Corbin, QuisLex vice president, legal solutions and operational excellence, will moderate the panel “Generative AI: Hopes and Risks for Transformational Technology.”

Consero Legal Operations Forum – Berkhamsted, UK – October 11-13, 2023

QuisLex is a sponsor, and Brian Corbin, QuisLex vice president, legal solutions and operational excellence, will moderate the panel “How to Intentionally Design World-Class Legal Operations.”

Consero Corporate Litigation & Investigations Forum – Westlake Village, California – October 15-17, 2023

QuisLex is a sponsor, and Bobby Coppola, QuisLex vice president, legal solutions and strategic growth, will moderate the panel “Building an eDiscovery Program for Better Litigation and Investigations Outcomes.”

LegalOps.com Running Legal Like a Business Conference – Las Vegas, NV – October 15-18, 2023 In addition to QuisLex being a sponsor of this inaugural event, Suzanne Ganier, QuisLex director, legal spend solutions, will moderate a panel discussing the subject of legal spend management and how it can be used to take legal departments from cost centers to revenue centers.



For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.QuisLex.com.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com