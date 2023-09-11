Treace Medical Concepts Announces Limited Market Release of New Complementary Technologies for Treating Bunions and Related Procedures

Further Expands Market Opportunity to Include Hammertoe Correction



Company Receives 510(k) Clearance for Second-Generation SpeedPlate™ Implant Fixation Platform Ahead of Full Market Launch in Fourth Quarter of 2023

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ Procedure, is pleased to announce the recent limited market release of several new complementary technologies for treating bunions and bunion-related procedures. These products will be available in limited market release in the U.S. through Treace’s bunion-focused sales team with a full market release expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company’s new Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System is designed to address hammertoe, claw toe and mallet toe deformities. Comprised of a convenient sterile-packed implant and instrument kit, the PEEK implant offers radiolucency and mechanical properties comparable to bone1,2, as well as a cannulated system to facilitate streamlined insertion and allow for accurate implant placement. Hammertoes often present concomitantly with bunions and are one of the most prevalent deformities in the foot resulting in approximately 700,000 surgical repairs per year in the U.S.3

In addition to the Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System, the LapiTome™ and RazorTome™ Osteotomes are two new sterile, single-use instruments that are designed to facilitate more efficient removal and release of bone slices and soft tissues in Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® cases. These new devices expand the Company’s current offering of SpeedRelease™ and TriTome™ sterile instruments, which were commercialized last year.

“In addition to the large and underpenetrated market for treating bunions, these new technologies are expected to meaningfully expand our addressable market opportunity to include additional procedures that complement our proprietary Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “We are also looking forward to the upcoming full market launch of our second-generation SpeedPlate™ fixation platform in the fourth quarter, which will feature a portfolio of compressing anatomic implants, complemented by Micro-Lapiplasty® minimally invasive instrumentation. Once fully available, these new product introductions are expected to begin contributing to our growth profile in the fourth quarter with a more meaningful contribution expected in 2024 and beyond.”

All of these new product solutions will be on display at Treace’s exhibit booth (#119) at the upcoming American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky from September 20-23, 2023.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

