Sun Communities, Inc. to Present at Bank of America’s 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

Southfield, MI, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Bank of America’s 2023 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City, New York on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar within the News, Events & Presentations section of the Company's “Investors” tab on its website, www.suncommunities.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

