Investigation of Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Tremor International Ltd. (“Tremor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRMR) complied with federal securities laws. On August 17, 2023, Tremor released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, reporting Q2 non-GAAP EPS and revenue figures that missed consensus estimates. Tremor stated that it had experienced “a continued weakened advertising demand environment driven by challenging and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Tremor stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/tremor/ to discuss your legal rights.