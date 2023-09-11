Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Barry Biffle, President & CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:15pm PT.



The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events

