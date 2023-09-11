Yin on Fire: A Revolutionary Festival Celebrating the Fusion of Feminine and Masculine Energies

Saint George, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint George, Utah -

Cedar City, Utah: Dive into a transformative 4-day event, Yin on Fire, filled with music, art, and healing practices from September 14 to September 17, 2023; the scenic Three Peak Oasis in Cedar City, UT, will be transformed into a haven of self-discovery, connection, and celebration. Yin on Fire is not just another festival; it's a movement that celebrates the rising feminine energy and its harmonious blend with the masculine.

The Yin on Fire festival promises a journey of self-discovery, connection, and celebration. Attendees will engage in various activities, from burning symbols of limiting beliefs to igniting fires of passion and creation. The event is designed to reflect on our collective human journey and inspire a brighter, more connected future.

"Yin on Fire is more than just a festival; it's a collective healing experience. We aim to create a space where attendees can connect deeply with themselves and others, shedding old narratives and embracing new possibilities," says Wendy Bunnell, one of the visionaries behind the event. The founders are a collaboration of five individuals: Angel Lyn, Wendy Bunnell, Bri Anderson, David Hatch, and Aubren Love.

The Yin On Fire workshops are at the festival's heart, where attendees can dive deep into various healing and celebratory practices. These workshops facilitate personal growth, spiritual awakening, and a deeper understanding of oneself and the world. From guided meditations to movement sessions, each workshop offers a unique experience that caters to the diverse needs and interests of the attendees.

Amid this transformative experience lies a segment that promises to be the beacon of enlightenment and inspiration: the SparkTalks. These aren't just ordinary talks; they are a curated collection of powerful narratives, groundbreaking ideas, and soul-stirring insights that aim to ignite the spark within every attendee.

Among the notable speakers and performers gracing the event are musical talents such as Ruby Chase, Penn Johnson, Stella', Standingbear, Runaway Fire, Projekt Listen, Geovante, Mr. Ok, and Tublast. The light artistry of Mikalene Ipson will illuminate the festival.

The main stage will host an array of speakers, including Henry & Jenn, Jan Terrin Ammar Drummond, Broberg, Angel Lyn, Wendy Bunnell, Brianna Anderson, Aubren Love, Ryan Bean, Kristi Holt, Madison Ryley, Laurel Huston, Hollie Hope, Elysia Butler Beth Williams, Christina Jenkins, Rebecca Spotten, West Taylor, Shaun Perry, Rebecca Faraway, Laci Wall, Jamilah, Kami Mitchell & Shelby Smith, Justin Morris, Julie May, Allison Wonders, Amanda Joy Loveland, Megan Sillito, Karissa Sherwood, Dana Parker, Lamonte Wilcox, Jule May, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, and Val Doroux.

The festival will also feature a variety of workshops covering topics such as Shibari, Astrology, Crystals, Ecstatic Dance, Goddess Yoga, Hypnosis, Art & Soul, Tibetan Medicine, Human Mandala, Aerial Yoga, Metaphysical Healing, Tantra, Physical Healing, Breathwork, Womb Healing, Equine Therapy, Shadow Work, Massage, Labyrinth, Relationship Healing, Personal Development, Sound Healing, Cold Therapy, Terpenes, Moon Cycles & Hormones, Human Design, Soul Regression, and Meditation.

The venue, Three Peak Oasis, plays a pivotal role in the festival experience. Nestled in Cedar City, UT, just three hours from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Las Vegas, this oasis offers a serene and picturesque backdrop for the festival. Its natural beauty amplifies the festival's ethos, making it the perfect setting for attendees to connect with nature, themselves, and each other.

Tickets are now available, ranging from a 1-day pass to an exclusive VIP experience. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Yin on Fire.

About Yin on Fire:

Yin on Fire is a groundbreaking festival that celebrates the blend of feminine and masculine energies. Through a series of immersive activities, workshops, and collective experiences, the event aims to foster deep connections, personal growth, and collective healing. Join the Yin on Fire community and be part of a transformative journey.

https://youtu.be/RNK6CmGJ07s



For more information about Yin On Fire, contact@YinOnFire.com Co-Founder Wendy Bunnell.

