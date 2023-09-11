Rehab Near Me Notes the Rising Popularity of Online Therapy for Mental Health

Los Angeles, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Rehab Near Me, an online resource for drug and alcohol rehab treatment, has noted the rise in the number of people preferring to use telehealth or online mental health counseling for their mental health issues. Statistics show an increase in the search volume and needs of people for online therapy for mental health. Telehealth increases access to the care offered by mental health professionals through the use of videoconferencing technology, such as Zoom. This is vital for drug and alcohol rehab treatment because there is a strong link between mental health and addiction. It has been observed that many people who are struggling with substance use disorder are also suffering from a co-occurring mental health disorder.

Anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder are only some of the examples of mental health issues that usually co-occur with substance abuse disorders. A spokesperson for Rehab Near Me explains, “Interestingly, mental illnesses and substance use disorders usually have their own unique symptoms. These effects may overlap, making it even more difficult for a person to function normally and maintain a stable home life. They may struggle with work or have a hard time keeping up with their daily responsibilities. Even their relationships with other people may suffer.”

If left untreated, both mental health disorders and substance abuse disorder can worsen over time. That is why they need to be attended to at the same time with a cohesive addiction treatment program. Unfortunately, despite some progress, people suffering from mental health problems continue to suffer from discrimination and stigma. It is because of this social stigma that only a few people will try to find the treatment that they require.

Meanwhile, a link between social media and mental health disorders has also been observed. Apparently, the fame provided by social media has resulted in a rise in the number of influencers who are turning to alcohol and drugs in order to cope with the pressures that fame exerts on them. These young people who suddenly find themselves in the limelight are not prepared for the pressures of the scrutiny and expectations that come with their online popularity. Thus, Rehab Near Me wants to stress the need to address the mental health needs of social media influencers and the resulting dangers of addiction.

Telehealth or online mental health counseling may offer a solution by providing easier access to the services of mental health professionals. Hybrid group therapy sessions may also be provided where patients can attend a group therapy session either online or in person. The usual mental health problems include generalized anxiety disorders, panic disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

In anxiety disorders, the patient worries too much considering the actual situation. Panic disorder occurs when the patient experiences unpredictable and recurring panic attacks. In depression, the patient has lost interest in those things that were usually enjoyable for them with sadness as one of the symptoms. The patient may also feel guilt, worthlessness, and may have negative thoughts. In PTSD, the patient has recurring flashbacks and nightmares. In bipolar disorder, the patient experiences sudden and unusual changes in mood, energy, concentration, and energy levels. In OCD, the patient experiences repeated thoughts, images, and impulses.

Founded in 2016, Rehab Near Me is an online resource with the goal of helping people who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and mental health issues in connecting with the proper, accredited medical treatment alternative. They have a team of trained addiction and mental professionals who can offer the advice and assistance to people who contact them on the phone regarding inpatient and outpatient rehab and the relevant therapeutic methods to use based on the specific substance abuse issue and the unique needs of a particular patient.

