PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the press are invited to attend the FutureFusion Forum, which brings together high-tech and artificial intelligence (AI) industry leaders that are disrupting the world with tech-driven innovation.
Experts will be available by appointment to discuss today’s most pressing issues in AI technology and the startup ecosystem.
|WHAT:
|The FutureFusion Forum is open to any media that would like to attend.
|WHEN:
|September 14th from 9am-5pm pacific time (or any block of time you can make it).
|WHERE:
|Hyatt Centric Mountain View, Calif., Cloud Ballroom, 2nd floor.
|WHO:
|FutureFusion Forum is organized by: NEC X Inc., the venture studio that supports entrepreneurs with NEC’s world-class technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP).
Event Highlights:
Keynote Sessions:
- Dr. Aude Oliva, MIT Director, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, Director of Strategic Industry Engagement at the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, Senior Research Scientist, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory
- John Carrier, Senior Lecturer, System Dynamics Group, MIT Sloan School of Management
Panel Discussion:
- “Innovation Ecosystems and Artificial Intelligence,” with Aude Oliva (MIT), Motoo Nishihara (Corporate EVP and CTO and Executive Officer, NEC Corporation), and Rachel Chalmers (Co-Founder, Stealth), moderated by Ian Bergman (Partner & Head of AlchemistX, Alchemist Accelerator)
Pitch Presentations:
- A promising portfolio of startups that graduated from the NEC X program:
- Metabob https://metabob.com/
- Beagle Technology https://www.beagle-tech.com/
- NavigateIO https://www.navigateio.com/
- Flyhound http://www.flyhound.com/
- Q.I. https://www.voxqi.com/
- some stealth mode startups
Special Announcement:
- Newly appointed President and CEO of NEC X, Shintaro Matsumoto will share updates on the future direction of NEC X
To learn more or to register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nec-x-futurefusion-forum-supported-by-mit-ilp-tickets-675602052927.
About NEC X
NEC X Inc. builds on the strength of NEC’s technologies to accelerate the development of innovative products and services. NEC X provides its Venture Studio Programs to entrepreneurs-in-residence (EIRs) to fast-track the development of technologies and business ideas brought by EIRs or from inside NEC. NEC X has won industry-leading awards such as “Best in Biz” and “BIG Innovation.” The company is located in Silicon Valley, enabling fast access to its entrepreneurial ecosystem and strong high-technology market. Learn more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing contact-us@nec-x.com
About MIT ILP
The MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) and MIT Startup Exchange is a membership-based program for large organizations interested in long-term, strategic relationships with MIT. We engage with organizations from around the globe – in any sector – that are concerned with emerging research-and education-driven results that will be transformative.
Media Contact:
NEC X Inc.
Sandy Fewkes (Kiterocket)
+1-408-529-9685
sfewkes@kiterocket.com