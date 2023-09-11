News Story: Frank's Tips

Aurora, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Denver-based law practice, Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., has earned a solid reputation in the Colorado area when it comes to litigating personal injury claims, successfully doing so for over 35 years. The vast amount of legal experience that the law team at Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. has accumulated in that time has made this legal practice privy to trends that surround personal injury cases.

For example, these experienced attorneys are well aware of many common mistakes that people make after being involved in a car accident. These mistakes can often make it more difficult to resolve a personal injury claim in the most favorable manner.

Attorney Franklin D. Azar, the founder of what is now the largest plaintiff-centered personal injury firm in Colorado, says, “Over the years, we have noted that victims who have been injured in auto accidents often fail to take basic steps to protect themselves and their rights after a car accident. That attitude can be costly in the long run. People might believe such things as they weren’t injured in the collision, but it’s important they still get checked out as soon as possible by medical professionals. That’s why we want to further discuss the common mistakes victims make after car accidents, so they can better avoid them if they find themselves in this unfortunate situation."

Frank Azar went on to say that he encourages accident victims to do various things to protect themselves, including using a smartphone or camera to take photos of any injuries they sustained or damage to their vehicle, as well as the insurance cards and driver’s licenses for all the parties involved. He also mentioned the importance of talking to witnesses and obtaining their contact information and, if possible, getting brief written accounts from them of what they saw and heard. Azar added, “Putting important details on record immediately after a car accident can help a victim protect their claim as it's pursued in the months to come."

Attorney Azar also talked about how avoiding common mistakes after an auto accident combined with hiring an experienced personal injury that focuses on vehicle claims can lead to plaintiffs getting a better settlement. “On average, plaintiffs who hire an attorney end up with much larger settlements than those who don't," Azar said. He pointed out that one study done by the insurance industry indicated that accident victims who hired an attorney received on average three to four times more compensation than people who didn’t have proper legal representation.

Those that have sought legal representation from Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. in their quest to pursue a personal injury claim often have very positive things to say about that experience.

Bri Hankel stated, “Thank you, Frank Azar, for helping me through this horrific time in our lives! I couldn’t be more thankful for everything! I would also like to personally thank my attorney, Bob Rock. He fought for me and my family! He made sure we were taken care of and helped us in every way he could! He is not only an amazing attorney but also an amazing human being! Thank you so very much!"

Jabaree Lewis explained, “Mrs. LaCrue and her team were amazing. This was my first time experiencing anything like this and from start to finish they were very helpful. They took my case and got it completely resolved in less time than I heard about with other cases and settled it for more than what I thought it would be worth. Mrs. LaCrue even went out of her way during a snowstorm to make sure I was taken care of and everything could be completed promptly. I would definitely recommend anyone who gets into a car accident ask for Mrs. LaCrue! She’ll take care of you!"

Those who are interested in learning more about the Denver, Colorado auto accident, workers’ compensation, product liability, and personal injury legal services that Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. offer can find out more on their website or call 303-900-5595 to talk to a member of the team.



