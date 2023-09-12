Clover Launches Quadrivalent Seasonal Influenza Vaccine in Mainland China

--Clover launches AdimFlu-S (QIS) in mainland China, the only imported quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine approved for use in individuals aged three years and older --

--Second commercialized product strengthens Clover’s leading respiratory vaccine franchise and financial profile--

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today announced the launch of AdimFlu-S (QIS) in mainland China, where it is the only imported quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine approved for use in individuals aged three years and older. To date, the QIS vaccine has been listed in 26 provinces and municipalities in China, ready for commercialization. Sales are expected to be accretive to Clover’s financials starting in 2023 and contribute meaningful growth in 2024 and beyond.

“The launch of AdimFlu-S (QIS) in mainland China – our second commercialized product – strengthens Clover’s leading respiratory vaccine franchise and contributes to our financial sustainability and future growth,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover. “Importantly, it also enables Clover to further establish its commercialization capabilities in the private market which is expected to support and achieve synergies across our respiratory vaccine pipeline.”

AdimFlu-S (QIS) is a quadrivalent split inactivated vaccine that can be used for the prevention of influenza. It contains hemagglutinin from four influenza virus strains (two A and two B). This quadrivalent make-up improves its ability to achieve high vaccine effectiveness, regardless of which influenza B strain becomes seasonally prevalent, when compared to trivalent options.1,2 AdimFlu-S (QIS) gained approval from the China National Medical Products Administration in January 2022, for its use in individuals aged three years and older.

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world. With integrated research and development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities as well as strong partnerships with organizations globally, Clover has a diverse pipeline of candidates that have the potential to meaningfully reduce the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases—and to make more diseases preventable.

For more information, please visit Clover's website: www.cloverbiopharma.com

Clover Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Corporate Communication: Lola Cao

media@cloverbiopharma.com

Investor Relations: Elaine Qiu

investors@cloverbiopharma.com

1 Sasha D, Valinsky L, Hershkowitz Sikron F, et al. (2020) Quadrivalent versus trivalent influenza vaccine: clinical outcomes in two influenza seasons, historical cohort study. Clin Microbiol Infect. Jan;26(1):101-106.

2 Greenberg DP, Robertson CA, Noss MJ, et al. (2013). Safety and immunogenicity of a quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine compared to licensed trivalent inactivated influenza vaccines in adults. Vaccine. Jan 21;31(5):770-6.