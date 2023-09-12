Breast Pads Market to hit USD 431 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Breast Pads Market size is expected to be worth USD 431 million by 2032. The escalating rate of women employment worldwide is expected to propel the industry development.

For instance, due to cultural changes over the past 40 years, Southeast Asia, in 2022, reported a female employment participation rate of 42%, higher than the world average of 39%. With a large number of women entering the workforce, the demand for convenient and discreet breastfeeding solutions, such as breast pads has significantly surged. The burgeoning efforts by manufacturers to innovate products, such as leak-proof and comfortable designs, to cater to the rising needs of working mothers.

Silicone breast pads to gain significant traction

The silicone breast pads market size is set to witness considerable expansion through 2032 due to distinct advantages, including enhanced comfort, durability, and reusability compared to traditional disposable options. These pads are increasingly used due to their adaptability to various body shapes and sizes for ensuring snug fit and discreet usage. The surging awareness about sustainability, the reusable nature of silicone pads along with the emerging eco-conscious trends.

Rising product sales through E-commerce channels

The breast pads market size from the e-commerce segment is projected to record a notable CAGR from 2023-2032. On account of their convenience and privacy, online platforms attract a diverse range of consumers seeking discreet purchasing options. The ease of comparing brands, reading reviews, and accessing a wide range of products is also significantly boosting product sales through e-commerce platforms. Additionally, the global reach of online marketplaces transcends geographical barriers, enabling manufacturers to tap into previously untapped industry.

Asia Pacific to exhibit substantial development

Asia Pacific held a sizable revenue share of the Breast pads market in 2022 and is poised to witness a robust increase through 2032. The rapid rate of urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable incomes have surged the demand for convenient and hygienic breastfeeding solutions in the region. Rising awareness about maternal health and breastfeeding benefits have further fueled the adoption of breast pads. Moreover, the growing efforts by local and international manufacturers on catering to the unique preferences of Asian consumers with the introduction of innovative and culturally sensitive products.

Breast Pads Industry Participants

Some of the leading players operating in the Breast pads market include Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Magento, Inc. (Ameda), Cardinal Health, NUK USA LLC, Medela AG, Pigeon Corporation, Bamboobies, LilyPadz, Cache Coeur, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and KINDRED BRAVELY, among others.

These companies are actively strategizing to enhance their revenue share by introducing innovative products, expanding their distribution networks, and leveraging digital marketing to reach broader consumer base. For instance, in April 2023, Moong Pattana International PCL, Pigeon brand's sole distributor in Thailand, introduced the newly unique nursing nipple "The third generation of New SofTouch" to offer better breastfeeding experience.

