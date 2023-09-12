Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 AM PT on September 14, 2023 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B6, for the following purposes:



to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company at eight (8); to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.



Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your common shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting was August 4, 2023. The notice of Meeting, accompanying Circular and related Meeting materials are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Webcast

The Company will be hosting a live webcast of the Meeting on September 14, 2023. Webcast details are as follows:

Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET Conference ID: 91679337 Local dial-in: +1 (416) 764-8658 International dial-in: +1 (888) 886-7786 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1629898&tp_key=a5731b1eab

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™ and its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Interim CEO & CFO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.