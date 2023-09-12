Global Coin Cell Batteries Market Size Predicted to Surge USD 7.21 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.11%

New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Coin Cell Batteries Market By Type (LR (Alkaline), SR (Silver Oxide), CR (Lithium), ZnAir, And Others), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Railway & Shipbuilding, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Electrical & Electronics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Coin Cell Batteries Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.50 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.21 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Coin Cell Batteries? How big is the Coin Cell Batteries Industry?

Report Overview:

The global coin cell batteries market size was evaluated at $4.50 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $7.21 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.11% between 2023 and 2030.

A coin cell battery is a little disc made of stainless steel that is circular in shape. These batteries provide power to portable electronic devices such as watches and computers. Because it enables computers to maintain their system settings even after the power has been turned off, it finds widespread application in computer hardware. According to some reports, CMOS memory and real-time clocks in gaming devices are powered by real-time clocks that are powered by coin cell batteries. In addition, when computers are turned off, coin cell batteries can be used in a variety of applications, including the storing of data in gaming equipment and other electronic devices.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/coin-cell-batteries-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 213+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Coin Cell Batteries Market: Growth Factors

The widespread application of the product in gaming and computing devices is expected to drive the rise of the global market from 2023 to 2030.

The size of the global coin cell batteries market is expected to expand significantly over the next few years as a direct result of the growing product use in gaming devices and computers. In addition to this, the ever-increasing application of the product in portable electronic devices such as laptops and wristwatches will fuel the rise of the global market. Additionally, the demand for the product across a spectrum of electronic devices such as digital scales, calculators, digital thermometers, electronic games, and auto keys will embellish the trends that are observed in the global market. During the time covered by this prediction, the rise of the global market will be led by an increase in the number of video and audio broadcasting activities, as well as a flourishing consumer electronics goods industry in the e-commerce sector. The global market expansion will be propelled even more skyward by the massive product penetration of remote controls. Because of the durability of coin cell batteries, there has been a significant uptick in demand for them in recent years, thanks to the growing popularity of purchasing smart devices.

In recent years, the global market has been able to achieve higher levels of growth thanks to the introduction of new products. For example, in July 2023, Nexperia, a major player in the semiconductor industry, introduced two new types of battery life-enhancing ICs. These ICs, which go by the names NBM7100 and NBM5100, will extend the lifespan of non-rechargeable lithium-based coin cell batteries while also increasing the capacity of the latter's current output.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/coin-cell-batteries-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.50 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.21 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.11% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BeStar Electronics Co. Ltd, Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, HARDING ENERGY INC., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Duracell Inc., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Renata SA, FELLO Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Zeus Battery Products., and others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Coin Cell Batteries Market: Segmentation Analysis

The coin cell batteries market on a global scale can be broken down into three categories: type, application, and geography.

In terms of the types of batteries they contain, the global market for coin cell batteries may be broken down into the following categories: SR (Silver Oxide), LR (Alkaline), CR (Lithium), ZnAir, and others. In addition, the SR (Silver Oxide) category, which held over two-thirds of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the course of the forthcoming years. It is possible that the expanding use of products in electronic equipment due to the products' voltage stability and excellent quality would be the driving force behind the growth of the segment in the years to come.

The global coin cell batteries market may be segmented into the following categories: automotive, construction, railway and shipbuilding, retail, aerospace and defence, mining, electrical and electronics, and other categories. In addition, it is anticipated that the retail sector would lead the expansion of the global industry throughout the projected timeline. This is because the retail sector amassed a large share of the global industry in 2022. The large need for coin cell batteries in the retail sector as a result of their compactness, easy attachment, and replaceability in any gadget can be a potential factor in the segmental expansion over the predicted timeline. This desire is due to the fact that coin cell batteries can be used in a variety of devices.

The global Coin Cell Batteries market is segmented as follows:

By Type

LR (Alkaline)

SR (Silver Oxide)

CR (Lithium)

ZnAir

Others

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Railway & Shipbuilding

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Browse the full “Coin Cell Batteries Market By Type (LR (Alkaline), SR (Silver Oxide), CR (Lithium), ZnAir, And Others), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Railway & Shipbuilding, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Electrical & Electronics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coin-cell-batteries-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Coin Cell Batteries market include -

BeStar Electronics Co. Ltd

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd.

Camelion Batteries GmbH

HARDING ENERGY INC.

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Duracell Inc.

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Maxell Holdings Ltd.

Renata SA

FELLO Co. Ltd.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Zeus Battery Products.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Coin Cell Batteries market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.11% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Coin Cell Batteries market size was valued at around US$ 4.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.21 billion by 2030.

The global coin cell batteries market is anticipated to grow owing to the escalating use of the product in laptops and wristwatches.

In terms of type, the SR (Silver Oxide) segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the retail segment is anticipated to dominate the segment over the projected period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific coin cell batteries industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/coin-cell-batteries-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Coin Cell Batteries industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Coin Cell Batteries Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Coin Cell Batteries Industry?

What segments does the Coin Cell Batteries Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Coin Cell Batteries Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7528

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North American market is projected to maintain its numero uno position over the estimated timeframe

North America, which accounted for 65% of the global coin cell batteries market revenue in 2022, will be the dominating region over the projected timeframe. Moreover, the regional market growth can be credited to the growing highlight of the industry players on product digitization. Moreover, an increase in the consumption of consumer electronic goods will proliferate the regional market size. For the record, consumer electronic goods in the U.S. are set to grow by about 4.50% over the next eight years. Furthermore, Canada and the U.S. are likely to be the key regional revenue growth drivers in the coming decade.

Asia-Pacific coin cell batteries industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the next few years and the growth of the region can be attributed to an increase in the production and demand for calculators, pedometers, smart watches, and other smart electronics instruments in the countries such as Japan, Philippines, India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rising government focus on the use of lithium-based coin cell batteries as a part of an initiative to use green products will spur regional industry trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/coin-cell-batteries-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-supply-delivery-service-market

Smart Agriculture Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-agriculture-market

Facial Water Spray Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/facial-water-spray-market

Genomics Personalized Health Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/genomics-personalized-health-market

Europe Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/europe-secure-digital-memory-card-market

Arts And Crafts For Children Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/arts-and-crafts-for-children-market

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) In Agro-Food Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polymerase-chain-reaction-in-agro-food-market

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type I Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/charcot-marie-tooth-disease-typei-market

Freeze Dried Foods Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/freeze-dried-foods-market

Insulin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insulin-market

AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-based-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market

Surgical Drainage Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/surgical-drainage-devices-market

Latin America Steel Rebars Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/latin-america-steel-rebars-market

U.S. Chocolate Beverage Powder Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-chocolate-beverage-powder-market

U.S. Staple Gun Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-staple-gun-market

U.S. Steel Wire Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-steel-wire-market

UHT Milk Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uht-milk-market

External Combustion Engine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/external-combustion-engine-market

Fusion Biopsy Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fusion-biopsy-market

Dental Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-services-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?