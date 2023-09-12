APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ: APLD) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Digital Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Applied Digital Corporation (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APLD) between April 13, 2022 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 11, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

On July 26, 2023, The Friendly Bear published a short report on Applied Digital. The Friendly Bear report expressed the view that B. Riley, among other things, “is controlling managerial decisions at Applied Digital to the detriment of Applied Digital shareholders” and that conflicts of interest undermined the Company’s purported investigation into sexual harassment claims made the previous month.

On this news, Applied Digital’s stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 6%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $9.40 per share on July 28, 2023.

