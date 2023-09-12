Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 26 July 2023.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 27 July to no later than 26 October 2023.

Size of the 2023 buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,0000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 4 September to 8 September 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,705,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 340.7628 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 4 September 344,000 335.9226 115,557,374.00 5 September 340,000 338.3660 115,044,440.00 6 September 331,000 343.8226 113,805,280.60 7 September 348,000 339.8882 118,281,093.60 8 September 342,000 345.9427 118,312,403.40 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2023 programme



7,523,076 320.2051 2,408,927,384.88 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 9,228,076 324.0034 2,989,927,976.88

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 36,847,467 own shares, corresponding to 1.23% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





