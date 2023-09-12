KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Brussel, BELGIUM

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 4 September 2023 and 8 September 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
04-09-202362 000€ 3 767 163€ 60.76€ 60.50€ 60.92
05-09-202380 000€ 4 803 064€ 60.04€ 59.66€ 60.68
06-09-202390 000€ 5 340 888€ 59.34€ 58.62€ 59.88
07-09-202392 000 € 5 397 493€ 58.67€ 58.42€ 59.40
08-09-202395 000€ 5 504 281€ 57.94€ 57.52€ 58.64


Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 1 668 765 on 8 September 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

