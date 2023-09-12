Decarbonizing delivery: more than 300 Quadient parcel lockers added to UPS France's pickup points network



Paris, September 12, 2023 - UPS announces the launch of a new automated locker delivery service in over 300 locations nationwide, in partnership with French company Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a major global operator of smart parcel locker open networks. This partnership will enable UPS to develop its network of UPS Access Points throughout France, contributing to the reduction of their last mile impact.

UPS and Quadient today announced their strategic partnership, giving UPS access to Quadient's parcel locker open network throughout France. This collaboration will enable UPS to complement its French pickup points network, currently the logistic company’s largest in Europe, comprising more than 6 150 UPS Access Points. Quadient, whose parcel locker business already boasts over 1,000 units in France, is continuing to roll out its open network available to the various parcel logistic players.

The development of this new locker solution ensures greater flexibility for customers: no constraints on time or location, thanks to a large presence throughout France’s both urban and regional areas. Together, the two players are actively working to identify the best locations for UPS, based on existing parcel delivery volumes and constraints.

While parcel returns have a real impact on the environment, this solution allows UPS to manage them more effectively by limiting the number of collection points. The development of smart locker networks also addresses the logistical challenges related to environmental issues. Automated lockers enhance delivery efficiency by reducing the driver’s trips and consolidating at a single delivery point. Moreover, they offer consumers the advantage of collecting their parcels at their convenience, eliminating waiting times. Ultimately, these lockers assist UPS in achieving its objectives, notably the goal of reducing CO2 emissions per delivered package by 50% in its global small package business (with 2020 as a base year).

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Quadient. The smart locker solution addresses the increasing demand for flexibility in our customer deliveries, all while aligning with a more responsible approach" - Franck Edeline, Director of UPS France Operations.

"At Quadient, we are excited about our partnership with UPS, which supports their efforts to innovate and reduce the ecological footprint of parcel delivery in France. Our network of intelligent Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers provides carriers with visibility and control over their delivery operations, ensuring a connected, secure and user-friendly delivery experience for UPS customers," explains Katia Bourgeais Crémel, Director of Parcel Locker Solutions Europe at Quadient. "We are actively forging strong partnerships with carriers like UPS, as well as retail players, to place our lockers as close to consumers as possible. This approach delivers a convenient, sustainable, and cost-effective service, creating new opportunities for the future of parcel delivery".

About Quadient

Quadient creates the most meaningful customer experiences. Focusing on three core business areas - Intelligent Communications Automation, Automated Parcel Delivery and Mailroom Solutions - Quadient helps hundreds of thousands of businesses every day to build lasting relationships with their customers and deliver exceptional customer experiences, in a world where interactions must be ever more connected, personal and mobile. Quadient is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is included in the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are PEA-PME-eligible. For more information on Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro, Global Press Relations Manager - +1 203-301-367 j.scolaro@quadient.com

Sterling Kilgore

Sandy Armstrong, Director of Media & Communications - +1-630-699-8979 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

About UPS

With sales of $97.3 billion in 2021, UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery companies. It provides a wide range of integrated logistics solutions to customers in more than 220 countries and territories. With more than 540,000 employees, the company's strategy is simply stated and forcefully executed: Service-driven. Focused on people. Innovation-driven. The UPS Group is committed to protecting the environment and making a positive contribution to the communities it serves around the world. UPS also takes a firm and unwavering stand for diversity, equality and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com.

Further information is available at www.stories.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

Press Contacts

Myriam Hamza - Tel. 06 45 87 46 51 - Mail: myriam.hamza@havas.com

Marie Moirand - Tel. 06 07 03 60 74 - Mail: marie.moirand@havas.com

Attachment