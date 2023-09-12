Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with Leading US Healthcare Company with 75 Locations in Eight States

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with a leading US healthcare company with 75 locations in 8 States. The client provides integrated services across the continuum of care including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, dialysis, long term care, memory care and home health. The client has been recognized by both Newsweek and US News & World Report as having some of the top long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in the US.



“This is a huge win for Reliq that further reinforces our reputation as the gold standard virtual care solution for patients with chronic conditions,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Our client is consistently ranked among the top providers in the US for both short- and long-term inpatient care. We were able to secure this contract thanks to Reliq’s documented success with our Skilled Nursing Facility clients in Florida, where we have reduced readmission rates by over 80%, enabling our clients to avoid significant financial penalties from Medicare and Medicaid. We will begin our staged roll out with the client’s facilities in Kentucky, a State with very high rates of hypertension and diabetes, particularly amongst seniors. Reliq will be providing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) and Transitional Care Management (TCM) to patients both in-facility and in the community. We expect to add more than 25,000 new patients to the iUGO Care platform over the first 12 months of this initial deployment in Kentucky, with implementation plans for the facilities in the other seven States to be finalized with the client in the new year. We expect to generate revenue of $65 per patient per month at ~70% gross margin. Onboarding will begin next quarter.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

