EV SOLID State Battery Market size to hit USD 1479.07 Mn. by 2029 at a CAGR 44 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Market Size in 2022 USD 115.2 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 1479.07 Mn. CAGR 44 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022

EV SOLID State Battery Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology includes extensive data collection from primary and secondary sources, in-depth interviews with industry experts, and rigorous quantitative analysis. The report provides insights into market size, growth projections, competitive landscape, and key player’s strategies. It encompasses a thorough examination of market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The Global EV Solid State Battery Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) solid-state battery industry. It also covers regional and segment-specific analysis to offer a holistic view of the market. This report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders looking to make informed decisions in the evolving EV solid-state battery market.

EV SOLID State Battery Market Overview

An electric vehicle runs on electricity and an EV solid-state battery is a rechargeable energy storage system whereas other vehicles run on fuel. Instead of using internal combustion engines cars run on electric motors that need a constant supply of power from a battery to operate. Many technological advancements increased its popularity. Electric vehicles are designed mainly to replace conventional methods of transportation because they increase the pollution of the environment.

EV SOLID State Battery Market Dynamics

The demand for EVs has witnessed an increase over the past years. Many electric car manufacturing companies have seen a fall in sales as customers demand more power in their cars which was easily available in the cars with combustion engines. The global use of renewable energy has increased by 1.7% in the year 2022. Using renewable energies helps more economies find ways to use energy efficiently and store this energy to use in the future. Increase in fuel price are the main concerns for growth over the running cost of petrol and diesel vehicles the electric vehicles market has quietly started to build up. With the improved new technologies in the EV market, the sales have been affected positively for the EV SOLID State Battery Market.

EV SOLID State Battery Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market and is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 44% through the forecast period. With various government standards in Asian countries like India, China, and Japan the Asian Pacific region will see positive changes in the EV solid-state battery market. The population plays an important factor in growing the market and countries such as India and China, joined with favorable government regulations, are also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

EV SOLID State Battery Market Segmentation

By Type

2-Wheeler

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle





The 2-wheeler segment dominated the market in the year 2022 and increased its market share with increased sales compared to passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The 48% of the market share is only for 2-wheeler EVs and is a dominant key player in this segment, with new technology upcoming the use of solid-state batteries has increased and will drive the market. The company named Gogoro has come with the first-ever solid-state battery, with the 2-wheeler EV market seeing a drastic positive impact. Hence, these are the factors that increase the demand for the 2-wheeler segment in the EV SOLID State Battery Market.

By Propulsion

plug-in hybrid EV

battery electric vehicles,

fuel cell electric vehicles





By Vehicle Class

Mid-Range EV

Luxury EV

The sales of a mid-ranged electric vehicle are seen more compared to the luxury electric cars. The mid-range EV segment is expected to remain the dominant segment. Since the customer base is big for the mid-ranged EV this affects the market size for the EV solid-state battery market. The luxury EV segment is also expected to increase as are often equipped with more advanced features and technologies, such as solid-state batteries as are often equipped with more advanced features and technologies, such as solid-state batteries and hence there is higher demand for these vehicles.

EV SOLID State Battery Market Key Competitors include:

Toyota Motors (Japan)

Tesla Motors (U.S.)

Quantumscape (U.S.)

General Motors (U.S.)

Cymbet (U.S.)

Ford Motors (U.S.)

Solid Power (U.S.)

Morison Garage Group (U.K.)

Ilika (U.K.)

Volkswagen Ag (Germany)

Mercedes (Germany)

Porsche (Germany)

Renault Group (France)

st microelectronics (Switzerland)

Northvolt AB (Sweden)

Nissan motors (Japan)

Mitsubishi Motors (Japan)

Honda corp (Japan)

Okinawa Ltd (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (China)

Kia Motors (South Korea)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd (South Korea)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Hyundai Group (South Korea)

OLA (India)

Ather energy (India)

Tata Motors (India)





