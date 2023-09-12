Development of China's IC Design Industry and Major Players, 2023 Report Featuring HiSilicon, Unisoc, GigaDevice, and Will Semiconductor

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the IC Design Industry and Major Players in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the development of the Chinese IC design industry and examines important issues and key players, including HiSilicon, Unisoc, GigaDevice, and Will Semiconductor.

In October 2022, the U.S. BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) announced the most extensive export control measures to date. Companies that export chips to China using U.S. equipment or software are required to obtain a license, regardless of where the chips are manufactured.

According to the data released by the business information query platform "Qichacha" in China, as many as 5,746 chip-related companies in China faced revocation or cancellation of company registrations in 2022 alone.

This represents a significant increase of 68% compared to 3,420 companies in 2021. It is evident that the development of China's semiconductor industry is facing tremendous pressure, affected not only by geopolitical factors but also by Covid-19.



Key Topics Covered:



1.Overview of the IC Design Industry in China

1.1 Changes in the Market Size of the IC Design Industry

1.2 Distribution of IC Design Industry Players

1.2.1 Changes in the Number of IC Design Companies

1.2.2 Distribution of IC Design Industry Players by Scale

1.2.3 Distribution of IC Design Products by Category



2. Development of Major IC Design Companies in China

2.1 Huawei HiSilicon

2.2 Unisoc

2.3 GigaDevice

2.4 Will Semiconductor



3. Development of the IC Design Industry in China

3.1 Independent IC Supply Rate in China

3.2 The Subsequent Impact of the EDA Ban



4. Analyst Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Baidu

Biren

Bitmain

Cadence

Geely

GigaDevice

HiSilicon

Hongxin Semiconductor

HSMC

Huawei

Jinan Quanxin

Macronix

MediaTek

Micron

OmniVision

Qualcomm

RDA Microelectronics

Siemens

Silead

Spreadtrum

Synopsys

Tsinghua Unigroup

TSMC

Unisoc

Will Semiconductor

Windbond

