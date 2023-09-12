Global Vegetable Juices: Market Report 2023-2030: Coca-Cola Company, Biotta, Naked Juice Company Evolution Fresh and Dabur Compete for Market Share

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Juices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $59.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Vegetable Juices estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pure Vegetable Juice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vegetable Blend Juice segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset presents an in-depth analysis of the global Vegetable Juices market, spanning the years from 2014 to 2030. It covers recent, historical, and future annual sales figures in US$ million for Vegetable Juices. The analysis is conducted across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets.

The dataset is segmented into three main categories: Vegetable Juices, Pure Vegetable Juice, and Vegetable Blend Juice. Each category's sales are independently analyzed for the specified years, and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) is calculated.

Furthermore, a 16-year perspective provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, offering insights into market trends and distribution patterns.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vegetable Juices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

Biotta

Campbell Soup Company

Coca-Cola Company

Dabur

Evolution Fresh.

ITC

Ito En, Ltd.

Naked Juice Company

Suja Life

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2020 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $34.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $47.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu2i38

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment