Global Vegetable Juices: Market Report 2023-2030: Coca-Cola Company, Biotta, Naked Juice Company Evolution Fresh and Dabur Compete for Market Share

Global Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $59.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Vegetable Juices estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pure Vegetable Juice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vegetable Blend Juice segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Market Scope
This dataset presents an in-depth analysis of the global Vegetable Juices market, spanning the years from 2014 to 2030. It covers recent, historical, and future annual sales figures in US$ million for Vegetable Juices. The analysis is conducted across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets.
The dataset is segmented into three main categories: Vegetable Juices, Pure Vegetable Juice, and Vegetable Blend Juice. Each category's sales are independently analyzed for the specified years, and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) is calculated.
Furthermore, a 16-year perspective provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, offering insights into market trends and distribution patterns.
Market Overview
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Vegetable Juices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- Biotta
- Campbell Soup Company
- Coca-Cola Company
- Dabur
- Evolution Fresh.
- ITC
- Ito En, Ltd.
- Naked Juice Company
- Suja Life
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|96
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2026
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$34.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026
|$47.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
