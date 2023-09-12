Austria Cardiology KOLs Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Cardiology KOLs - Austria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals significant trends in the engagement of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) within the pharmaceutical sector. The data highlights that a majority of pharmaceutical organizations, around 63%, initiate collaborations with Thought Leaders during phases 2 and 3 of clinical development, raising questions about optimal engagement strategies.

Timing of Engagement:

Less than 25% of pharmaceutical companies start working with Key Opinion Leaders either before or during the clinical phase. The majority of organizations choose to wait until phases 2 and 3 before exchanging insights with Thought Leaders. This approach might impact the potential outcomes of promising products.

Data-Driven Compensation Rates:

The report relies on defensible market-based compensation rates obtained directly from industry payments made to Healthcare Practitioners (HCPs) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). The fair-market value (FMV) rates are established using a reliable methodology that involves input from industry experts, ensuring accurate compensation levels for engagements with KOLs on a global scale.

Austria Cardiology KOL Compensation:

Specifically, the report includes compensation rates for Key Opinion Leaders in Austria's Cardiology field. The rates are presented as fair-market value, categorized by percentiles and averages. These rates encompass six distinct activities and are segmented across four levels of Thought Leader influence: rare, international, national, and local.

Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:

Reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks.

Provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs).

Refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.

Competitively position the organization and support good business practices.

