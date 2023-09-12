Minivans Global Market Report 2023: Competitive Landscape Explored - Ford, Kia, SAIC Motor, General Motors, and Stellantis Forge Ahead

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minivans Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minivans market has showcased remarkable growth, reaching $108.21 billion in 2023 from $102.57 billion in 2022, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

This insightful report also predicts a promising future for the minivans market, estimating growth to $132.93 billion by 2027, driven by a steady CAGR of 5.3%.

Technological Advancements Steer Growth

One of the pivotal trends observed in the minivans market is the increasing focus on technological advancements. Major players in the industry are actively developing innovative technologies to secure a competitive edge.

For instance, Toyota, a prominent name in the minivans sector, launched fourth-generation Noah and Voxy minivans in Japan equipped with advanced driving support technologies, including an advanced park with a remote function and advanced drive for traffic congestion support. These innovations are underpinned by Toyota Safety Sense, an active safety package with advanced functionality.

Strategic Partnerships for Electrification

In another notable development, India-based Mahindra & Mahindra partnered with Germany's Volkswagen in May 2022 to leverage MEB electric components, such as battery system components, electric motors, and battery cells, for its Born Electric Platform. This strategic alliance reflects a shared objective to electrify India's automotive market and marks a significant step towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Asia-Pacific Leads, Electric Vehicles Drive Growth

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant market for minivans in 2022, showcasing its potential as a hub for industry growth. Notably, the market report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive outlook.

Rising environmental concerns and the demand for more sustainable transportation options are boosting the adoption of electric vehicles, and minivans are no exception. The global push towards electric mobility is resulting in an increased demand for electric minivans that offer eco-friendly solutions while accommodating passengers and cargo.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric vehicles on the road globally surged by 43% in 2020, with 10 million electric vehicles contributing to this surge. This shift towards electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the minivans market in the coming years.

Navigating Future Growth

The minivans market research report provides a holistic view of the industry, offering insights into market growth, trends, and strategic opportunities. From technological advancements to shifting consumer preferences, this report equips businesses with the information needed to make informed decisions and navigate future growth.

Major players in the Minivansmarket are

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia Corporation

General Motors Company

Daimler AG

Mahindra Group

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Volkswagenwerk GmbH

Tata Motors Limited

Stellantis N.V



