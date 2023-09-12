Key Players Atlas Copco, Aggreko, and United Rentals Compete in the Booming North American Air Compressor Rental Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 - North American Air Compressor Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The North American air compressor rental market study primarily focuses on the rental of air compressors in the geographical regions of Canada and the United States. This includes a variety of air compressors such as oil-free, oil-flooded, and instrument quality (IQ) units.

The report provides an overview of the air compressor rental market in North America, specifically covering oil-free diesel, oil-flooded diesel, oil-flooded electric, and oil-free electric air compressors. These categories are further segmented based on class (class 1 vs. class 0), horsepower (HP) range, and pressure (PSIG) range. The report delves into growth drivers, restraints, market trends, the technology landscape, and the supplier landscape.

The analysis is centered solely on rental compressors within North America and does not include other types of rental equipment products. The revenue discussed in the study pertains exclusively to the revenue generated from the rental business and does not encompass peripheral costs or supplementary material expenses. The scope of the study excludes equipment sales or refurbishment, focusing solely on equipment rented out to customers for use. The geographical scope of the study includes the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2022, with forecasts extended to 2029.

The report encompasses the following information regarding the North American Rental Air Compressor Equipment Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2022-2029)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Market Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Market Share by Revenue for Competitor, Equipment Type, and End-user for both oil-free and oil-flooded air compressor equipment

Strategic Recommendations

Quotes from Key Industry Participants

The end-user categories covered include:

Petrochemical & Refining: Air compressors are used in hydrocarbon and chemical processing industries like refineries, gas plants, and petrochemical facilities.

Pipeline: Compressors are vital for maintaining subsurface pipeline systems, including pipelines, sewers, and underground utilities.

Painting & Sandblasting: Air compressors are essential for painting and sandblasting operations.

Mining: Compressors are used for processes and comfort in ore, coal, and mineral extraction.

Construction: Compressors are involved in the construction, alteration, and repair of buildings and structures.

General Manufacturing: Compressors are temporarily used in manufacturing operations.

Pharmaceutical: Compressors are used in pharmaceutical product manufacturing.

Food & Beverage: Compressors are temporarily used in food and beverage manufacturing.

The North American air compressor rental market has witnessed significant growth post the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the years 2021 and 2022 experienced remarkable growth, attributed to disruptions caused by the pandemic, leading to prolonged equipment lead times and deferred facility maintenance. Supply chain limitations have both positive and negative impacts on the market. Extended lead times for new equipment and repair components have driven demand for rentals, but they also present challenges for rental companies due to manufacturing disruptions and higher costs. Additionally, a shortage of skilled labor has emerged as a constraint, affecting equipment services and maintenance.

Despite these challenges, the rental market for air compressors is well-established and mature, with strong demand across various sectors. Renting equipment over ownership, urbanization, construction growth, and demand from the petrochemical and refining sectors are key drivers for air compressor rental.

The report segments the market by equipment type (oil-flooded, oil-free, instrument quality), end-user, engine type, horsepower range, and pressure. Notable end-users include the petrochemical and refining sector, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, construction, painting and sandblasting.

Major players covered in the report include Atlas Copco USA Holdings Inc., Aggreko, LLC, United Rentals, Inc., Sunbelt Rentals, Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., and CAT Dealership Network. The report provides comprehensive insights into the North American Air Compressor Rental Market, including growth dynamics, technology trends, and competitive landscape.









