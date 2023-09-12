Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2023: Australia's E-Commerce Revolution - Unveiling Growth Projections and Tech Trends

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been a driving force in the realm of B2C E-Commerce, experiencing remarkable global growth. While the global B2C E-Commerce growth reached its peak during the pandemic, it subsequently normalized, resulting in single-digit percentage sales growth in 2022.

However, the upward trajectory of the B2C E-Commerce market is expected to continue, albeit at a more moderated annual growth rate projected to remain in single digits until 2026.

Market Trends and Growth

Developed markets like the U.S. and Europe are expected to witness slower growth in the B2C E-Commerce sector. In contrast, Southeast Asia's retail E-Commerce sales are anticipated to maintain a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2026, reaching a value exceeding EUR 170 billion by 2026. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leader in B2C E-Commerce sales value, surpassing North America and Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific contributed to nearly half of the global B2C E-Commerce sales value in 2022, with North America accounting for approximately one-third and Western Europe representing about one-tenth of the global sales value. Moreover, the report projects that by 2025, China's B2C E-Commerce sales value will approach USD 1 trillion, significantly surpassing the figures for the U.S. and Europe.

Australia's Role in B2C E-Commerce

Australia is a pivotal player in the Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce arena. The report highlights Australia's B2C E-Commerce market, projecting remarkable growth with a valuation surpassing EUR 60 billion by 2027. This steady upward trend underscores Australia's position as a dynamic and evolving market within the global E-Commerce ecosystem.

As digitalization gains momentum and consumer behaviors evolve, Australia's B2C E-Commerce market is expected to embrace cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality, AI-driven recommendation engines, and seamless social commerce experiences. These advancements are poised to reshape the shopping journey, offering heightened personalization and convenience to consumers while also presenting novel opportunities for businesses to thrive.

Key Questions Covered

Which country is projected to lead global B2C E-Commerce sales value by 2025?

How is the Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce market value projected to grow by 2027?

What are the major trends in B2C E-Commerce specific to the Asia-Pacific region?

How will Australia's B2C E-Commerce market value change from 2023 to 2027?

What is the forecasted CAGR for the B2C E-Commerce market in Singapore from 2023 to 2027?

Countries Covered

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

India

Singapore

Companies Mentioned

Lazada

Meta

Shopee

TikTok

Tokopedia

Others

The report provides insights into the current and projected state of B2C E-Commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting key trends, growth drivers, and market dynamics for various countries. It explores the evolving landscape of digital commerce, with a specific focus on the Asia-Pacific region's significant contribution to the global B2C E-Commerce market.

