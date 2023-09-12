Apparel Footwear and Leather Goods AFL Testing Inspection and Certification TIC Market, 2023-2030: Sustainable Fashion Trends Drive Demand for Certification Services

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Footwear And Leather Goods AFL Testing Inspection And Certification TIC Market, By Service Type By Industry - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Apparel, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market study focuses on various aspects of testing services, third-party audits and inspections, and certification services in the apparel, footwear, and leather goods industries.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in emerging economies, which are propelling the demand for TIC services in these industries.

Increasing Disposable Income and Urbanization: Emerging economies like India and China are experiencing rapid urbanization and growing disposable incomes. As a result, there is an increased demand for products in the textile, footwear, and other sectors. This higher demand drives the manufacturing of goods and subsequently increases the need for testing, inspection, and certification services to ensure product quality.

The demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products is growing, leading to increased attention on TIC services that verify and certify the environmental impact of goods. This trend is driven by consumer preferences for sustainable and ethical practices. Supply Chain Management and E-commerce: The growth of e-commerce and online retail has created a demand for effective supply chain management and product authentication. TIC services are being used to ensure transparency and traceability in supply chains, especially for the online retail sector.

The introduction of new materials like vegan leather alternatives requires specialized testing and certification. Additionally, technologies like blockchain and digital tracking systems are being used to enhance traceability and transparency in supply chains, creating new opportunities for TIC services.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global AFL TIC market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030).

It explores potential revenue opportunities across different segments and provides investment proposition matrices for the market.

The study covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players.

Leading players profiled in the report include Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, SGS S.A., Underwriters Laboratories Inc., TUV SUD, CTC Groupe, Eurofins Scientific, QIMA, and Hohenstein.

Detailed Segmentation

The market is segmented by service type, including testing services (chemical testing, physical testing, colorfastness testing, and others), third-party audits and inspection services, and certification services.

It is also segmented by industry, covering footwear, apparels, and leather goods.

Geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers: Increasing Consumer Demand for Quality and Safety Growing Focus on Sustainability and Ethical Practices

Restraints: High Cost of TIC Services Rapidly Changing Regulatory Landscape

Opportunities: Increasing Awareness regarding Sustainability Emerging Markets and Global Expansion



Conclusion

The Global AFL TIC Market is experiencing growth driven by factors like rising disposable income, urbanization, and the demand for sustainable and quality products. TIC services play a crucial role in ensuring product quality, supply chain transparency, and sustainability. The emergence of new materials and technologies further expands the scope of TIC services in these industries. The market presents opportunities for both established and emerging players to provide essential services that cater to consumer preferences for quality, safety, and sustainability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5560.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7981.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

