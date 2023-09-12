CNC Fiber Laser Market to Hit US$ 4,721.01 Million By 2030 | Research Analysis

New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global CNC Fiber Laser Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 2,736.18 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 4,721.01 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

A CNC fiber laser is a computer-controlled machining system that utilizes a high-powered fiber laser source to cut, engrave, and mark various materials with precision. The technology combines Computer Numerical Control (CNC) capabilities, allowing for automated and intricate designs to be executed accurately on materials including metal, plastic, and wood. The fiber laser’s concentrated and intense beam rapidly heats and vaporizes the material, resulting in precise cuts with minimal heat-affected zones. Additionally, CNC fiber laser machines are adopted in various end-use industries including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and jewelry among others.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1238

The increasing investment by the government in improving the infrastructure serves as the major factor responsible for fueling the growth of CNC fiber laser market. Infrastructure projects require the fabrication of precise components for bridges, tunnel, railways, and other structures. CNC fiber laser excel at precision cutting, engraving, and shaping of various materials, thus becoming an indispensable tool for producing high-quality components for such projects. For instance, in May 2023, the United Kingdom government invested USD 40 billion for global infrastructure and economic development. Additionally, the investment of USD 15 million was also made to support renewable energy, energy storage and microgrid projects all across the continent.

Moreover, the integration of CNC fiber lasers with additive manufacturing (AM) is projected to create significant opportunities for the market growth. CNC fiber lasers in combination with additive manufacturing precisely melt and fuse metal powders layer by layer, enabling the creation of intricate and complex geometries that were challenging to achieve with traditional subtractive manufacturing methods. However, poor ventilation of CNC fiber laser machines is hampering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 4,721.01 million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 7.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players MCMILLANCO, LLC, Mantech (UK) Ltd, ZINSER GmbH, Accurl, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, GMT Engineers Private Limited, Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, HPC Laser LTD., BODOR, TRUMPF Group By Type Portable and Stationary By Product CNC CO 2 Laser Cutters, CNC Routers, CNC Crystal Laser Cutters, CNC Plasma Cutters, CNC Fiber Laser Cutters, Press Brakes, Turret Punching Machine, and Hydraulic Shearing Machine By Application Sign Making, Cabinet Making, Wood Working, Metal Fabrication, Vehicle Outfitting, Aerospace Engineering, Stone Working, Marine Engineering, Plastics Fabrication, Sports Equipment, Foam Packaging, and Others By End-User Educational Institutes, Construction, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1238

CNC Fiber Laser Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand of CNC fiber laser machines from the manufacturing sector for precision and intricate designs is driving the market growth.

Advancements in technology including the emergence of double-swing axis systems is playing a pivotal role in fueling the market growth.

Increasing investment by the government in improving the infrastructure serves as the major factor responsible for fueling the growth of CNC fiber laser market.

Restraints

Poor ventilation of CNC fiber laser machines is hampering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Integration of CNC fiber lasers with additive manufacturing (AM) is projected to create significant opportunities for the market growth.

Global CNC Fiber Laser Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the stationary segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 owing to the high stability, precision, and versatility. Additionally, stationary CNC fiber lasers are designed for heavy-duty industrial applications, offering a solid and rigid structure that minimizes vibrations and ensures consistent cutting or engraving quality. Moreover, the stationary nature of the machines enhances accuracy by reducing the chances of movement-related errors during operation. Furthermore, machines are also preferred for high-volume production and complex designs, leading to increased adoption in various end-use industries including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Consequently, the aforementioned factors are collectively responsible in propelling the growth of the stationary CNC fiber laser segment.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1238

Based on Product, the CNC fiber laser cutters segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022 owing to the high speed, precision, and accuracy. Additionally, CNC fiber laser cutters offer high-quality cuts on various materials, energy efficiency, and minimal maintenance. Moreover, the growing adoption of fiber laser cutters in industrial applications due to the ability to handle intricate designs and fast cutting speeds is also spurring the market growth. In conclusion, the above-mentioned factors are contributing remarkably in driving the growth of CNC fiber laser market.

Based on Application, metal fabrication holds the largest market share in 2022 owing to the high precision and efficiency of fiber lasers. CNC fiber lasers are employed for various tasks including cutting, engraving, and welding metals. Additionally, lasers also offer high accuracy, speed, and versatility, becoming ideal for intricate designs, complex shapes, and even mass production. Moreover, the CNC fiber lasers allow cutting of metals of varying thickness, further driving the growth of metal fabrication segment. In addition, the emergence of advanced technologies including BrightLine Weld to distribute the laser power between the core and the surrounding ring in a two-in-one laser light cable to process thin sheets of steel and aluminum is also contributing to the market growth.

Based on End-User, the construction segment offered substantial shares to the global CNC fiber laser market in the year 2022 as CNC fiber laser are utilized to precisely cut metal sheets and plates for various construction components including beams, columns, trusses, and connectors. The high-speed cutting and ability to handle various metal thicknesses enable accurate fabrication of parts that are crucial for structural integrity. Additionally, CNC fiber lasers are employed to cut and shape structural steel elements used in buildings and bridges. The lasers create intricate cuts and notches required for joints, connections, and custom designs, resulting in accurate fits and smooth assembly, reducing on-site adjustments and labor costs. Moreover, CNC fiber lasers cut metals into intricate patterns, decorative screens, and façade elements, enhancing the aesthetics of buildings and thus, contributing to unique architectural designs.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the CNC fiber laser market. The growth is attributed to the region’s strong emphasis in research and development and the presence of large number of research institutions that drive the innovation in laser technology. Additionally, the increasing investment by the government in improving the infrastructure, particularly in United States and Canada is also contributing significantly in boosting the market growth.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the CNC fiber laser market is divided based on the type into portable and stationary.

In the context of product, the market is separated into CNC CO 2 laser cutters, CNC routers, CNC crystal laser cutters, CNC plasma cutters, CNC fiber laser cutters, press brakes, turret punching machine, and hydraulic shearing machine.

laser cutters, CNC routers, CNC crystal laser cutters, CNC plasma cutters, CNC fiber laser cutters, press brakes, turret punching machine, and hydraulic shearing machine. The application segment is classified into sign making, cabinet making, wood working, metal fabrication, vehicle outfitting, aerospace engineering, stone working, marine engineering, plastics fabrication, sports equipment, foam packaging, and others.

The end-user segment is classified into educational institutes, construction, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, transportation, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in CNC fiber lasers.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/cnc-fiber-laser-market

List of Major Global CNC Fiber Laser Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

MCMILLANCO, LLC

Mantech (UK) Ltd

ZINSER GmbH

Accurl

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

GMT Engineers Private Limited

Messer Cutting Systems GmbH

HPC Laser LTD.

BODOR

TRUMPF Group

Global CNC Fiber Laser Market Segmentation:

By Type Portable Stationary

By Product CNC CO 2 Laser Cutters CNC Routers CNC Crystal Laser Cutters CNC Plasma Cutters CNC Fiber Laser Cutters Press Brakes Turret Punching Machine Hydraulic Shearing Machine

By Application Sign Making Cabinet Making Wood Working Metal Fabrication Vehicle Outfitting Aerospace Engineering Stone Working Marine Engineering Plastics Fabrication Sports Equipment Foam Packaging Others

By End-User Educational Institutes Construction, Aerospace Consumer Electronics Medical & Healthcare Transportation Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1238

Key Questions Covered in the CNC Fiber Laser Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the CNC fiber laser market by 2030? The market valuation for the CNC fiber laser market is expected to be approximately USD 4,721.01 million by 2030 owing to the increasing demand of CNC fiber laser machines from the manufacturing sector for precision and intricate designs.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the CNC fiber laser market's growth in the coming years? Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding manufacturing and consumer electronics segment.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the CNC fiber laser market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? Stationary CNC fiber laser machines dominates the market owing to their high stability, precision, and versatility. Additionally, stationary CNC fiber lasers are designed for heavy-duty industrial applications, offering a solid and rigid structure that minimizes vibrations and ensures consistent cutting or engraving quality.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the CNC fiber laser market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? Portable CNC fiber laser machines will emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the space-saving characteristic of portable machines, suitable for workshops and facilities with limited space. Additionally, for businesses focusing on prototyping or producing small batches, portable CNC fiber laser machines offer an efficient solution by quickly creating precise cuts, contributing to faster iteration and production cycles.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

USB Charger Market Size , Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Polyferric Sulfate Market Growth, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2023 - 2030

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size, Industry Analysis, Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2023-2030

Prepaid Card Market Size, Industry Report 2023-2030

Laser Displacement Sensors Market Size is Expected to Reach at USD $6,739.72 Mn by 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/cnc-fiber-laser-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344