Delivery Robots Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 2,143.1 Million | Exhibiting a CAGR of 32.0%

Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global delivery robots market size was valued at USD 236.6 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 306.3 Million by the end of 2023. The market is forecast to grow to worth USD 2,143.1 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.0% over the estimated period. The expansion is being driven by the rising formulation of customer-driven marketing strategies by key market players. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Delivery Robots Market, Forecast 2023-2030”.

Industry Developments:

April 2022: Suzuki Motor Corporation and LOMBY Inc forged a partnership agreement for expanding their product portfolio.

Request a Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/delivery-robots-market-106955

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 32.0% 2030 Value Projection 2,143.1 Million Base Year 2022 Delivery Robots Market Size in 2022 236.6 Million Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Type, By Load Carrying Capacity, By Number of Wheels, By End User, and By Region

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Technological Innovations in the Product to Proliferate Market Growth

One of the major factors generating lucrative opportunities for the delivery robots market growth is surging technological innovations in products. Delivery robots are now witnessing the deployment of latest technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and artificial intelligence, by notable market players.

Despite an expanding scope for product adoption, the operational complexities related to product deployment may hamper market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Prolonged Lockdowns Amid the Pandemic Fueled Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market positively. The prolonged lockdowns and social distancing norms coupled with a halt in transportation activities increased the demand for delivery robots for delivering health kits, face masks, and other essential products. The product found extensive application in various industries such as pharmaceutical, medical, and others.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/delivery-robots-market-106955

Report Coverage:

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Delivery Robots Market Segmentation Analysis:

Outdoor Robots to Gain High Demand Owing to their Accurate Delivery

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into outdoor and indoor. The outdoor segment held the largest share in 2022. The segment growth can be credited to reduced labor costs and accurate delivery offered by outdoor robots.

Rising Usage of Robots with Capacity of 11 Kg to 50 Kg in Warehouses to Impel Market Growth

In terms of the load carrying capacity, the market is categorized into upto 10 kg, 11 kg to 50 kg, and more than 50 kg. The 11 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. The segment growth can be attributed to the surging usage of delivery robots with a load-bearing capacity of 11 kg to 50 kg in warehouses.

4 Wheeled Robots to Gain Traction Owing to their High Efficiency

On the basis of the number of wheels, the market is classified into 4 wheels, 6 wheels, and 3 wheels. The 4 wheels segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high efficiency and zero radius turning capability of 4 wheeled robots.

Extensive Applications of the Product in Food & Beverages Sector to Escalate Market Growth

In terms of the end user, the market is categorized into retail, logistics, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 due to wide product deployment in the food & beverages industry.

Based on region, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate the Market Owing to Surging Internet Penetration

The North America delivery robots market share is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising internet penetration in the region. As per the World Bank Group, the region witnessed a growth of 1.1% in the net internet penetration rate in 2021 than in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector coupled with rising healthcare investment.

Quick Buy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106955

Competitive Landscape:

Notable Companies Invest in Product Innovations to Broaden their Product Portfolio

Key players of delivery robots are forging collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other competitive strategies to enhance their positions. In addition, they are investing substantial amounts in R&D activities to launch innovative products.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Segway Robotics (Ninebot) (U.S.)

Nuro Inc (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Zebra Technologies (Fetch Robotics) (U.S.)

Starship Technologies (U.S.)

ST Engineering Aethon Inc (U.S.)

Teleretail (Germany)

Deutsche Post (DHL) (Germany) `

Piaggio & C SpA (Italy)

JD.Com (China)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/delivery-robots-market-106955

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Definition, By Segment

1.2. Research Methodology/Approach

1.3. Data Sources

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

3.2. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

3.3. Impact of COVID-19

4. Competition Landscape

4.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.3. Global Delivery Robots Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

5. Global Delivery Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. By Type (USD)

5.2.1. Indoor

5.2.2. Outdoor

5.3. By Load Carrying Capacity (USD)

5.3.1. Upto 10 Kg

5.3.2. 11 KG to 50 Kg

5.3.3. More than 50 Kg

5.4. By Number of Wheels

5.4.1. 3 Wheels

5.4.2. 4 Wheels

5.4.3. 6 Wheels

5.5. By End User

5.5.1. Healthcare

5.5.2. Food & Beverages

5.5.3. Retail

5.5.4. Logistics

5.5.5. Others (Hospitality, etc.)

5.6. By Country (USD)

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Middle East & Africa

5.6.5. Latin America

Continued….

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/delivery-robots-market-106955

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245