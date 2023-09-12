Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2028: Lifesense and Hocoma AG - Emerging Players Harnessing AI for Future of Healthcare Monitoring

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market (2023-2028) by Device Type, Grade, Applications, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 31.06 billion in 2023, projected to surge to USD 63.68 billion by 2028, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.44%.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Wearable Devices

Wearable medical devices are poised to redefine the healthcare landscape, offering users a range of convenient and continuous health monitoring instruments. From fitness trackers to smartwatches and beyond, these devices are ingeniously designed to gather and monitor vital health and fitness data during users' daily activities. Technological leaps and a rising demand for proactive health management have spurred various segments within the healthcare sector to invest in intelligent wearables.

Impact of the Pandemic on Wearable Technology

The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed a pivotal exploration into the potential of wearable technology. Researchers and medical associations harnessed the capabilities of wearables to predict the onset of coronavirus symptoms. This initiative underscored the transformative role of wearables as early health anomaly indicators. Their ability to detect deviations in vital signs before symptoms appear has surged demand for these devices, highlighting their vital role in healthcare.

Empowering Health-conscious Individuals

As society increasingly prioritizes health and wellness, the adoption of wearable devices has surged. These devices have become personal health guardians, empowering users to make informed decisions about their lifestyles. With a profound understanding of how lifestyle choices influence health outcomes, the emphasis on fitness and wellness monitoring has surged. The convenience of remote healthcare administration aligns with the trend of delivering medical care at home.

Convergence of Technologies for Advanced Healthcare

The combination of 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) has transformed wearable devices' potential in healthcare. 5G enables real-time data transmission, enabling remote health monitoring with unprecedented accuracy. AI and ML empower these devices to analyze extensive health data, uncovering hidden patterns. This capacity to identify correlations enables wearables to monitor health metrics, offering potential diagnoses and personalized treatment plans.

Unlocking Healthcare Insights through Data

The integration of these technological facets forms a dynamic ecosystem within the wearable device market. Beyond data collection, wearables offer profound insights into individual health profiles. Continuous monitoring accumulates comprehensive datasets unique to each user, enabling insights into long-term health trends. This information empowers individuals to make proactive decisions for optimal health.

Expanding Horizons in Healthcare

Wearable devices offer promise beyond individual health monitoring. They can transform clinical trials and medical research by enhancing data collection accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, these devices could revolutionize healthcare in underserved areas by bridging the gap through remote data transmission. As the healthcare industry embraces wearable technology, improved health outcomes become promising and transformative.

Market Segmentation

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is categorized based on Device Type, Grade, Applications, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Recent Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched fetal and maternal pods and patches for continuous, non-invasive monitoring - June 2020.

Company Profiles

Competitive Quadrant

Ansoff Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing awareness of fitness, lifestyle, and home healthcare

Increasing awareness of fitness, lifestyle, and home healthcare Restraints: Unfavorable standards regulation

Unfavorable standards regulation Opportunities: Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G Challenges: Patent protection for wearable healthcare devices

Major players in the Wearable Medical Devices market are

Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc

Fitbit Inc

Garmin Ltd

Hocoma AG

Koninkijke Philips N.V.

Lifesense

Medtronic PLC

OMRON Corp

