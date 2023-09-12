Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer results

Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer published on 4 September 2023 where holders of EUR 300 million 0.5 per cent. notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2121467497) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum.

The bank received valid tenders of EUR 132,033,000 which were all accepted.

Dealer managers are BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.