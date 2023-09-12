Fintech Blockchain Market - Growth Trends & Forecasts 2023-2028: DeFi and Beyond - Fintech Blockchain Market Paves the Way for Decentralized Financial Revolution

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fintech Blockchain Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Fintech Blockchain Market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected increase from USD 3.17 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 21.67 billion by 2028.

This impressive surge, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.92%, is attributed to the convergence of factors such as the expanding market cap of cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), surging demand for distributed ledger technology, and the widespread adoption of advanced blockchain solutions within financial institutions.

This revelation comes as the digital transformation of the financial sector gains momentum, evidenced by the rising popularity of digital banking technologies and automated chatbots catering to burgeoning customer service needs.

As the financial industry witnesses this profound metamorphosis, the adoption of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens for payments emerges as a pivotal driving force for further market expansion. Fintech enterprises are increasingly integrating blockchain technology to streamline business operations, mitigate fraudulent activities, and elevate customer service standards. Notably, blockchain-based platforms like Ripple are garnering significant attention, indicating a forthcoming wave of increased acceptance within the financial sector.

Stablecoins, a subset of cryptocurrencies, are garnering substantial traction due to their ability to enhance liquidity, yield cost savings, and ensure market stability. These innovations provide a tantalizing glimpse into the future potential of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Over the next few years, DeFi and blockchain technology are set to foster innovation across various industries, perpetuating a period of transformation and growth.

Blockchain's Impact on the Insurance Sector

One of the most remarkable trends steering the market's trajectory is the increasing utilization of blockchain within the insurance sector. This technology is precipitating a paradigm shift in insurance operations, endowing the industry with an array of advantages. These include cost reduction, enhanced customer experiences, heightened efficiency, amplified transparency, and more. The integration of blockchain presents an invaluable opportunity for both fintech firms and insurance providers ready to embrace this transformative shift.

The transparency inherent to blockchain holds the potential to revolutionize the insurance landscape. The technology offers a trustworthy repository for transaction data, making it an ideal platform for validating the authenticity of insurance claims. This level of transparency instills confidence in the process and empowers insurance providers to make informed decisions regarding claims coverage percentages.

In a noteworthy development, a UK-based startup, Superscript, and London-based insurance market broker Lloyd's introduced a specialized insurance product called "Daylight" in May 2022. Designed for crypto businesses, this offering encompasses technology liability and cyber insurance, safeguarding against an array of risks, including ransomware attacks and unintentional copyright infringements. Furthermore, with the burgeoning proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the quantum of data generated by interconnected devices is skyrocketing. Blockchain, with its efficient data management capabilities, is positioned to securely navigate this landscape, allowing devices to communicate and manage each other seamlessly and cost-effectively.

Dominance of North America in Fintech Blockchain

Traditionally, global cross-border payments were encumbered by regulatory constraints and exorbitant costs. However, the advent of distributed ledger technology, particularly blockchain, is revolutionizing the landscape. Blockchain is alleviating some of the traditional constraints by reducing costs and enhancing traceability. Fintech vendors are rapidly innovating new platforms for online financial services, forging strategic partnerships across borders. Collaborations between global financial technology companies, local cellular operators, money transfer entities, and banks across North America, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada, are driving the financial sector's digital transformation.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for digital banking services, prompting collaborations between banking institutions and fintech vendors. Online service adoption surged as individuals sought to limit physical interactions. This paradigm shift has underscored the significance of the digital customer experience, which is set to be a primary arena of competitive advantage driving the market.

Moreover, blockchain technology offers a robust shield against fraud and cyber-attacks in the financial domain. By enabling secure, tamper-proof, and decentralized information sharing, blockchain fortifies data integrity. This heightened security and transparency have the potential to foster trust between financial institutions and their clientele.

Fintech Blockchain Industry Landscape

The competitive landscape of the fintech blockchain market is dynamic, with established players like Amazon Web Services, AlphaPoint Corporation, Bitfury Group Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Digital Asset Holdings dominating. These key players are strategically expanding their global footprint through collaborative endeavors to bolster market share and profitability. Simultaneously, smaller players are making waves through innovative product launches and securing new contracts.

Recent industry developments underscore this trend. In January 2023, Striga, a pioneering banking-as-a-service platform, unveiled a groundbreaking product - crypto on-ramp and off-ramp APIs catering to neo banks, DeFi, and Web3 applications. These APIs simplify Bitcoin transactions, making cryptocurrency purchase and trading more accessible.

Furthermore, Etherisc, a trailblazing open-source, decentralized insurance protocol, introduced a blockchain-backed insurance application in January 2022. This application autonomously issues policies and executes payouts for travel delays and cancellations, with payments processed through the blockchain payments program Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai Chain), facilitated by the U.S. dollar-backed USD Coin.

Market Dynamics

The market's upward trajectory is propelled by rising research and development (R&D) activities aimed at crafting transformative and intelligent programmable blockchain platforms. Blockchain technology's adoption for various applications in the banking sector, spanning payments and smart contracts, is another key driver. This adoption promises reduced total cost of ownership, a crucial advantage.

However, the market is not without its challenges. Uncertain regulatory standards and frameworks remain a point of contention, warranting industry collaboration and alignment with evolving regulatory landscapes.

In conclusion, the global fintech blockchain market is on an impressive growth trajectory, driven by the confluence of factors like cryptocurrency expansion, blockchain adoption, and digital transformation. As blockchain technology finds increasing utility across industries and global regions, the market is poised to redefine financial services and transactions.

