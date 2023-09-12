Crestline Adds to its Growing Portfolio of University Affiliated Hotels with the Management of the Ohio University Inn and Conference Center

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today it has been selected to manage the Ohio University Inn and Conference Center. The 139-guest room hotel is located on the campus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. The hotel's recently updated guest rooms and suites are complemented with 4,500 square feet of conference and event space plus expansive outdoor areas making it perfect for corporate gatherings as well as social events and weddings.



“We are honored to be selected as the management company for this beautiful hotel and conference center on the prestigious campus of Ohio University,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Crestline's unique experience in partnering with university leadership and alumni creates a relationship that delivers exceptional service and positive financial results. Crestline brings more than two decades of expertise in managing campus hotels including the Emory Conference Center Hotel, Atlanta, the Georgia Tech Hotel & Conference Center, Atlanta, and The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center in Blacksburg, Virginia” added Carroll.

“We are thrilled to welcome Crestline Hotels & Resorts to the Athens and Ohio University family. The Ohio University Foundation has partnered with the Inn since 1986 with the goals of serving our community, and providing a return on investment that supports the University’s students, faculty, and programs,” said Nico Karagosian, President & CEO of the Ohio University Foundation. “The Trustees of the Foundation have stewarded the Inn for nearly 40 years. I’m grateful for their ongoing commitment and support and am excited to partner with Crestline to manage and enhance this tremendous property.”

More About the Ohio University Inn and Conference Center

The hotel is located directly on the campus of Ohio University, nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, providing a modern atmosphere perfect for all guests, from alumni and parents of OU students to business and leisure travelers. Each of the hotel’s stylishly furnished guest rooms and suites include refrigerators, microwaves, cable TV with complimentary HBO, coffeemakers, and work desks with comfortable seating. Additional amenities include free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center, an outdoor seasonal pool with an adjacent terrace and fireplace, and complimentary onsite parking.

For dining, the hotel offers the iconic Cutler’s Restaurant. The restaurant’s updated interior features a modern American colonial-inspired design that encompasses the fascinating connection to the “The Father of Ohio University,” Manasseh Cutler, and the rich history of Ohio University. Art from the Ohio University Archives and other historical collections adorns the walls and pays homage to the storied history of the University. Cutler’s offers an elevated comfort food experience for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The menu is prepared with locally sourced seasonal ingredients from area farms, Chesterhill Produce Auction, and the Athens Farmer’s Market. For casual dining and cocktails, Bunch of Grapes Tavern offers a variety of brews on tap, a robust wine list, specialty cocktails, and a lighter menu of snacks and small bites.

The Ohio University Inn and Conference Center is located at 331 Richland Avenue, Athens, Ohio. The hotel is accessed from US Highway 50 and is a 20-minute drive to Ohio University Airport. It is approximately 90 minutes, 63 miles, from Columbus International Airport. For onsite transportation, hotel guests have access to the University’s free shuttle service. For more information and reservations call 866.593.6661 or visit: https://www.ouinn.com.

