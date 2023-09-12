Global Organic Fertilizer Market Growth Trends & Forecasts 2023-2028: Bridging Nutrient Gaps Sustainably - The Rising Role of Biological Organic Fertilizers in Agriculture

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizer Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Biological Organic Fertilizer Market is projected to grow from USD 11.94 billion in 2023 to USD 15.90 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.90% during 2023-2028.

Key Highlights:

The growth of the biological organic fertilizer market is driven by increased organic farming practices, emphasis on sustainable agriculture, and government support to manufacturers.

Recent studies highlight the positive effects of bio-organic fertilizers on crop growth, nutrient acquisition, and plant health.

Bio-organic fertilizers containing plant growth promoting bacteria (PGPB) have shown benefits such as biological nitrogen fixation, improved nutrient uptake, and soil health enhancement.

Trends:

Rising popularity of organic products and consumption has led to an expansion of organic farming globally, driving demand for biological organic fertilizers.

Natural organic and organic fertilizers containing microorganisms are becoming more popular, especially for organic farming.

The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture reports a 4.1% increase in the area under organic farming in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the organic fertilizer market, with countries like China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam leading the developments.

Specific regulations and requirements for biological and organic fertilizers in different countries are contributing to the market growth in the region.

Japan's Basic Plan for Agriculture and Management aims to triple the number of organic farmers and organic land by 2030, further boosting the market.

Industry Overview:

The biological organic fertilizer market is characterized by the presence of both international and regional players.

Collaborations with government organizations and market expansion strategies, along with product innovation, are common strategies among companies.

Leading players in the market include Rizobacter Argentina S.A, Lallemand, and National Fertilizers Limited.

The market is currently fragmented due to the absence of comprehensive regulations, but it's anticipated to shift towards consolidation as proper regulations are put in place.







