Enameled Cookware Market to Worth USD 3.21 Billion by 2030 | At a 6.91% of CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enameled cookware market size was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1.90 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. Enameled cookware is thicker and heavier forged from the single piece of metal and has an extra layer of enamel coating that covers the iron. Increasing spending and rising disposable income are set to drive the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Global Enameled Cookware Market, 2023-2030.”

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the enameled cookware market are Le Creuset France SAS (France), ZWILLING (Germany), Lodge Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Tramontina (Brazil), Cuisinart (U.S.), VERMICULAR (U.S.), Camp Chef (Vista Outdoor Inc.) (U.S.), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (U.S.), Émile Henry Ltd. (U.S.), Fissler (U.S.), and more players, and more.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.91% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.21 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.71 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Application

By Sales Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Enameled Cookware Market Growth Drivers Increase in Consumer Spending and Growing Disposable Income to Drive Market Growth Advancements and High Versatility in Enameled Cookware are propelling the Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increase in Consumer Spending and Growth in Disposable Income to Drive Market Growth

Increase in consumer spending and growth in disposable income are anticipated to drive the enameled cookware market growth. The slow economic growth in 2020 affected the spending capacity of consumers but in 2021, economy has been recovering, which developed the capacity and purchasing powers of consumers. The demand for chimneys has been high in Europe and North America.

However, supply chain disruption due to high costs of crude oil that affected logistics is a crucial factor influencing the high prices of home appliances, which is expected to hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply of Raw Materials and Temporary Closure of Manufacturing Plants Delayed Production and Supply

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth in various industries globally. Companies were focused on the implementation of agile operations, accelerating digital transformation, and establishing variable cost structures. Due to travel and transportation restrictions in 2020, supply of raw materials and temporary closure of manufacturing plants delayed the production and supply of enameled cookware.

Segments

Pans Segment to Dominate due to its Versatility

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into the pans, pots, ovens, bakery trays, and others. The pans segment are set to dominate due to its versatility and various sizes of skillets, frying pans, and pans are flat-bottomed utensils.

Residential Application to Lead due to Popularity of Modular Kitchens

On the basis of application, the market is classified into residential and commercial. Residential segment held the largest market share due to rising popularity of modular kitchens and increasing number of nuclear families. Increasing levels of disposable income and growth of e-commerce platforms to propel the demand for enameled cookware.

Offline Held Dominant Share due to Wide Variety of Products Under One Roof

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline. Offline segment held the largest market share as wide variety of products are available under one roof. In addition, coupons and discounts on bulk product purchases attract customers to shop for many items.

The market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights

Europe Leads the Market Share due to Growth in Housing Sector

Europe leads the global enameled cookware market share due to growth in the housing sector, which is set to fuel the demand for the product. France and Germany are the two major countries in the region.

Asia Pacific to grow due to demand for the product in the populous countries such as India, China, and Japan. Improved utility in the residential sector is also set to fuel the growth in the market.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Enameled Cookware Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Pots Pans Ovens Bakery Tray Others By Application (Value) Residential Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape

Various Opportunities for Manufacturers to Increase their Presence to Drive Market Growth

Key players of enameled cookware have been adopting several competitive strategies such as product innovation and new product launches. The globalization of the market offers opportunities for the manufacturers to increase their presence and reach by catering through international trade activities.

Key Industry Development

April 2023: Le Creuset introduced Shallot in a lavender/gray hue, bringing a subtle, neutral color pop to kitchens everywhere. The company offers products in a rainbow of colors, from the signature cerise red to nectar yellow and a vintage-looking olive green.

