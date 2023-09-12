Commercial Buildings Global Market Report 2023: AI-Driven Efficiency - BrainBox AI's Innovation Reshapes Commercial Building Energy Management

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Buildings Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial buildings market is poised for significant expansion, projecting a rise from $1,811.03 billion in 2022 to $1,889.78 billion in 2023, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The commercial buildings market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry's global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market segments, and trends, providing a comprehensive outlook on both current scenarios and future developments.

Key Market Trends

The integration of technological advancements stands as a dominant trend in the commercial building market. Key industry players are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions to fortify their market presence.

For instance, in October 2020, BrainBox AI, a Canada-based autonomous building technology company, introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered solution in the UK and Irish commercial real estate markets.

This technology utilizes artificial intelligence to independently manage Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon footprint and energy expenses.

Global Economic Landscape

The report underscores the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the global economy, including economic sanctions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions. These factors have led to inflation across goods and services, affecting various global markets.

Market Segmentation

The commercial buildings market is segmented as follows:

By Service:

Transportation Warehousing Other services

By Application:

E-commerce Logistic companies Traders

Driving Factors

The surge in the construction of green buildings is expected to fuel the commercial buildings market. Green buildings, known for their resource-efficient and environmentally friendly design, have gained popularity due to their long-term cost-effectiveness.

The increase in the number of green building projects in China, which exceeded 6.6 billion square meters in 2021, exemplifies the growing trend towards sustainable construction.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for commercial buildings?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The commercial buildings market global report answers all these questions and many more.

Strategic Insights

The report equips businesses with insights and strategies to leverage growth opportunities and outperform competitors. It outlines methods for making data-driven decisions, understanding market trends, and assessing customer preferences.

A Comprehensive Outlook

The commercial buildings market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, growth trajectory, and competitive landscape. It addresses key questions related to market growth drivers, its correlation with the global economy, and emerging forces shaping its future trajectory.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1889.78 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2126.93 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

