Softgel Capsules Global Market Report 2023: Market Leaders Catalent and Eurocaps Drive Evolution of Softgel Capsules Industry

The global softgel capsules market is anticipated to grow from $7.20 billion in 2022 to $7.75 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $10.27 billion at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The market report provides comprehensive insights into the softgel capsules industry, including global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, market segments, trends, opportunities, and future prospects. This report aims to offer a complete perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios.

Key Trends:

Technological advancements are prominent, with major players developing new products using the latest technologies to maintain market position.

In November 2020, Roquette launched LYCAGEL, a pharmaceutical-grade solution for vegetarian soft gel capsule formulation using pea starch technology.

In August 2021, Catalent, Inc. acquired Bettera Holdings, LLC, enhancing their softgel and oral dose formulation business to provide comprehensive solutions to consumer health innovators.

Market Overview:

North America led the softgel capsules market in 2022.

The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries in the report: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular ailments is projected to drive market growth.

Chronic illnesses require ongoing medical care and nutritional supplements, increasing demand for soft gel capsules.

The US alone spends $3.7 trillion annually (19.6% of GDP) on chronic illnesses.

Segments:

Soft gel capsules market consists of various types, including liquid or semisolid-filled capsules, chewable, suckable, twist-off, and meltable capsules.

Market value encompasses goods sold by manufacturers, including related services.

Market value also includes consumption values, which are revenues generated within the specified market and geography, regardless of production location.

Key Benefits:

The report aids in assessing market opportunities with a global perspective.

It addresses the impact of COVID-19 on the market and other external factors.

The report evaluates the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

It measures the impact of high global inflation on market growth and suggests strategies based on local data and analysis.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for softgel capsules?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The global softgel capsules market report addresses these questions and more, covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends, and strategies. It tracks the market's historic and forecast growth by geography.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.75 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the Softgel Capsules market are

Catalent Inc

Eurocaps Ltd

Capsugel Healthcare Ltd

Aenova Group GmbH

Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd (SIRIO)

Procaps Laboratories

Captek Softgel International Inc

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd

Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Patheon

Curtis Health Caps

Delpharm Evreux

Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Elnova Pharma

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Softgel Capsules Market Characteristics



3. Softgel Capsules Market Trends And Strategies



4. Softgel Capsules Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Softgel Capsules Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Softgel Capsules Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Softgel Capsules Market



5. Softgel Capsules Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Softgel Capsules Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Softgel Capsules Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Softgel Capsules Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Softgel Capsules Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gelatin or Animal Based

Non-Animal Based

6.2. Global Softgel Capsules Market, Segmentation By Manufacturers, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Softgel Capsules

6.3. Global Softgel Capsules Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Antacid And Anti-Flatulent Preparations

Anti-Anemic Preparations

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antibiotic And Antibacterial Drugs

Cough And Cold Preparations

Health Supplement

Vitamin And Dietary Supplement

Pregnancy

7. Softgel Capsules Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Softgel Capsules Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Softgel Capsules Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



