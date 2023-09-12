Fujifilm Bolsters its Flagship Camera Lineup with Launch of FUJIFILM GFX100 II Mirrorless Digital Camera

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the introduction of FUJIFILM GFX100 II digital camera (GFX100 II), a new flagship addition to the GFX System’s family of mirrorless digital cameras. Incorporating a 55mm large-format image sensor[1] - which is nearly 1.7x larger than the 35mm image sensors found in full-frame cameras - GFX100 II produces images with broad dynamic range at a very shallow depth-of-field.

GFX100 II includes a newly developed, 102-megapixel high-speed image sensor and Fujifilm’s latest 5th generation X-Processor 5 image processing engine, which doubles the signal readout speed compared to the current model[2]. This in turn provides unique benefits to image makers, especially in the areas of high-speed, continuous shutter mode, autofocus (AF) and video.

“Imaging professionals rely on FUJIFILM GFX System cameras and lenses to take their best images to another level,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “GFX100 II is another incredible design and engineering feat for Fujifilm. We’re incredibly excited to see the new creative heights that will be achieved with this camera when it gets into the hands of our photographers and filmmakers.”

GFX100 II utilizes Fujifilm’s latest high-speed image sensor, along with its advanced image processing engine to deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI) based subject-detection autofocus (AF), which was most recently featured in the FUJIFILM X-H2S mirrorless digital camera. Developed with Deep Learning technology and updated with the latest prediction AF algorithm, GFX100 II now incorporates AI based subject-detection AF to quickly track and detect animals, birds, vehicles, and other fast-moving objects like insects and drones[3], and it automatically keeps them in focus so that photographers can concentrate on framing their images and waiting for the perfect moment to make their image.

Burst shooting performance has been increased from the current[4] 5.0 frames per second to 8.0 frames per second[5], expanding the GFX100 II’s application across various genres, including fashion, commercial, landscape, sports, and photojournalism. An expanded buffer memory extends seamless burst capabilities for those once-in-a-lifetime moments.

GFX100 II’s new sensor also provides enhanced capabilities for video production. The ability to internally record Apple ProRes 4:2:2, 10-bit video at 4K/60p and 8K/30p is a major first for GFX System cameras. With the use of an optional, third-party GF to PL lens adapter, multiple video recording formats can be natively accommodated on GFX100 II, making the FUJINON PREMISTA Large Format and 35mm Anamorphic cinema lenses easily adaptable for various uses including cinematic applications. Additionally, GFX100 II supports three Apple ProRes codecs, i.e., Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422 and Apple ProRes 422 LT. When recording in Apple ProRes, the camera can also output h.264 and Apple ProRes 422 Proxy files, which can streamline workflows overall from production to post-production.

GFX100 II also features Ethernet, HDMI Type A, and USB-C terminals for enhanced external device connectivity. Dual card slots support one CFExpressTM Type B and one SD card. CFExpressTM Type B cards are required to access the GFX100 II’s enhanced video performance features. Production workflows are additionally streamlined with the camera’s native, accessory free integration for Frame.io Camera to Cloud, which seamlessly delivers files directly to the cloud, and Atomos AirGlu™ BT, which allows timecode on GFX100 II to be accurately jammed and synchronized across various compatible accessories, audio recorders, and other hardware and software products that are commonly used in video production.

GFX100 II includes a total of 20 Film Simulation modes, including the new REALA ACE mode, which is based on Fujifilm’s color negative film, offering a neutral color reproduction suitable for all subject types. Additionally, Fujifilm’s innovation of the pixel structure has enabled the use of ISO80 as a standard sensitivity. When the sensor sensitivity is set at ISO80, the camera can make images with incredible dynamic range and noise levels that are lower than previous GFX100 and GFX100S models. The new sensor’s photosites have been optimized to increase light use efficiency at the sensor’s edges, thus improving both image quality at the edges of the photo, and AF accuracy over the previous, GFX100 and GFX100S models.

Hardware enhancements include a five-axis, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) that provides up to 8-stops of image stabilization, as well as 1.0x viewfinder magnification, and a high-magnification, high-definition 9.44-million-dot EVF. The camera's new design also features a large, sub-LCD, tilted top panel, and a fashionably textured grip.

Optional Accessories

FUJIFILM VG-GFX II Vertical battery grip (VG-GFX II) accommodates two NP-W235 batteries for extended image- and video-making opportunities.

FUJIFILM FAN-001 Cooling fan (FAN-001) allows for extended video filming in high temperatures.

FUJIFILM EVF-TL1 EVF tilt adapter (EVF-TL1) provides diverse shooting angles while using the viewfinder.

Pricing and Availability

GFX100 II is expected to be available in early fall 2023 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $7,499.95 USD and $10,124.99 CDN. The pricing for the optional accessories is expected to be as follows:

VG-GFXII – $499.95 USD and $679.99 CDN

FAN-001 – $199 USD and $260 CDN

EVF-TL1 – $569 USD and $750 CDN

For more information on FUJIFILM GFX100 II, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/gfx100-ii/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, FUJINON, PREMISTA, and INSTAX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

ATOMOS and AirGlu™ is a trademark and a registered trademark of Atomos.

Apple ProRes is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

CFExpress is a trademark or registered trademark of The CompactFlash Association.

© 2023 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

[1] An image sensor measuring 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm) with the area approximately 1.7 times that of a 35mm full-frame sensor.

[2] Compared to Fujifilm’s X-Processor 4 sensor, offered in the FUJIFILM GFX100S digital camera.

[3] GFX100 II’s “Bird” setting can be used to detect insects and the “Airplane” setting can be used to detect drones.

[4] Compared to FUJIFILM GFX100S features

[5] When using GFX100 II’s mechanical shutter