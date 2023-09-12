Marygold & Co. partners with Sardine and Incode to protect clients’ financial futures with artificial intelligence

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. [NYSE American: MGLD], today announced partnerships with Sardine, a fraud prevention and compliance software company, and its partner Incode Technologies Inc., a leading identity verification and authentication company. Together, these partnerships enhance Marygold & Co.’s secure “know your customer,” or KYC, onboarding process using proprietary device intelligence signals and behavior biometrics with risk scores from leading providers.

Marygold & Co. is a full-service financial provider and parent company to Marygold & Co., Advisory Services, LLC, a registered internet investment adviser firm offering Money Pools that act as goal-oriented investment accounts.

“As a company offering banking, investments and debit card services, incorporating top-of-the-line security features into our services from the beginning was vital,” said Timothy Rooney, president of Marygold & Co. “In this time of great technological innovation, our commitment to safeguarding our clients’ financial futures has never been stronger. Through these strategic partnerships with Sardine and Incode, we are fusing our financial expertise with their state-of-the-art security capabilities to create a future where trust and technology intertwine to deliver unprecedented protection in the face of evolving digital threats.”

Sardine’s technology helps Marygold & Co. maintain ongoing fraud prevention and anti-money laundering activities on the app, using AI and machine learning to monitor if new or previously identified bad actors, scammers or bot accounts try to sign up for the Marygold & Co. app.

"We're seeing that fraud is increasing and getting harder to catch. So you need smarter tools that can detect subtle fraud patterns and stop attacks before they happen," said Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine. "We're excited to partner with Marygold & Co. to protect customers from malicious actors."

Adding a supplemental layer of protection against fraud, Marygold & Co. tapped Sardine’s partner Incode Technologies to integrate facial recognition and document verification and authentication into its app’s onboarding process, helping potentially identify risks before a customer account is even created.

“Legacy banking systems have traditionally relied on manual processes and paper IDs to authenticate someone’s identity, but these are easy to falsify and expose personal private information,” said Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder at Incode. “We’ve learned that people struggle with accurately identifying fraud, which is why we’re harnessing the power of AI and biometrics to help securely verify users’ identities. Incode empowers both businesses and individuals to protect their financial information — and we’re excited to offer these services to Marygold & Co. clients.”

The Marygold & Co. KYC identity verification (IDV) layer is powered by Incode’s advanced identity verification and authentication platform. This level of oversight allows Marygold & Co. to safely continue growing its user base.

“Compared to complex and time-consuming verification measures, Marygold & Co. is ensuring new-age AI algorithms and risk-scoring engines power our proprietary multistage KYC screening process. By implementing AI-driven techniques to mitigate financial risks, our partners help us ensure OFAC and AML compliance at critical checkpoints in our workflow, thereby eliminating bad actors from the KYC funnel and providing critical signals that help reduce the risk of fraudulent transactions at a later stage,” said Dinesh Mishra, chief technology officer at Marygold & Co.

Available to download on both Apple and Google app stores for iOS and Android devices, the Marygold & Co. app, launched earlier this year, offers comprehensive financial services allowing clients to manage their finances anywhere, anytime, all from one place.

For more information about how Marygold & Co. transforms mobile banking, short- and long-term investing, and digital payments for the better, please visit marygoldandco.com.

To leverage Sardine’s single platform for fraud, compliance and payments, please visit sardine.ai.

To learn more about how Incode Technologies uses world-class identity solutions to power a world of digital trust, please visit incode.com.

About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. [NYSE American: MGLD], was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organize users’ financial lives. Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Community Federal Savings Bank, a member of the FDIC. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard can be used nationwide at 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard is accepted worldwide. Offices are located in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit marygoldandco.com.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., [ NYSE American: MGLD], was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products under the trade names USCF Investments, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, the U.K. and Canada. For more information, visit themarygoldcompanies.com.

About Sardine

Sardine offers a unified platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance. Banks, fintechs, and online retailers use Sardine to protect customer interactions and address account creation fraud, identity and business verification, payment fraud, AML monitoring requirements, and chargeback management. By combining behavior biometrics, device and identity signals, and machine learning, Sardine effectively lowers fraud rates, reduces false declines, and improves acceptance rates. In 2022, Sardine stopped over $21.3 billion in potential fraud losses.

For more information, visit www.sardine.ai.

About Incode

Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's “One Identity Everywhere” vision is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

