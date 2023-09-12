"Digital Twin Market to Gain USD 918.1 Bn in 2032 | Transforming Industries with Real-Time Simulations", Says by Market.us

New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, In 2022, the Global Digital Twin Market was valued at USD 8.4 Billion and it is projected to expand to USD 918.1 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 61.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

Digital twins are virtual representations of physical objects, systems or processes that accurately mirror their real-life equivalents by continuously collecting data through sensors and devices. This digital replica dynamically simulates the behavior and characteristics of the physical entity, enabling comprehensive analysis, real-time monitoring, and optimization. The global digital twin market has witnessed substantial growth, transcending multiple industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities, and more. Its adoption offers advantages like enhanced operational efficiency, lowered maintenance costs, and data-driven decision-making. With ongoing technological advancements, the digital twin market is poised for further expansion, with the infusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning anticipated to fuel innovation and widespread adoption across various sectors. The surge in the digital twin market can be attributed to the progress in IoT technology, data analytics and the growing appreciation of its multifaceted utility across industries.

Key Takeaway

with a between 2023 and 2032. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 practices across various sectors is a major growth driver.

practices across various sectors is a major growth driver. High initial cost and data privacy are restraining factors.

Digital twins can help reduce costs by avoiding unscheduled downtime and optimizing resource use.

Product digital twin accounts for the majority of revenue in the type segment.

IoT and IIoT are expected to grow at the highest CAGR among technologies.

are expected to grow at the highest CAGR among technologies. The Automotive and Transportation Sector is the dominant application segment.

is the dominant application segment. Rising smart cities and development in infrastructure offer growth opportunities.

North America leads the market ( 34.6% revenue share ), followed by Europe.

leads the market ( ), followed by Top key players include General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Autodesk Inc. and others.

Factors affecting the growth of the Digital Twin Market?

Several factors can affect the growth of the digital twin market. Some of these factors include:

Rising Adoption in the Automotive Industry: The digital twin helps vehicles to drive in automatic mode by providing virtual simulations that predict the surroundings for the seamless traveling experience of an individual. Therefore, with the rising demand for automatic vehicles, the demand for digital twin is also rising significantly in the market.

The digital twin helps vehicles to drive in automatic mode by providing virtual simulations that predict the surroundings for the seamless traveling experience of an individual. Therefore, with the rising demand for automatic vehicles, the demand for digital twin is also rising significantly in the market. Advancing Technologies: The digital twins use advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and many other technologies for analyzing the data and providing virtual simulations based on it. With advancing technologies, digital twin applications are also increasing across various industries.

Top Trends in Global Digital Twin Market

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into Digital Twin technology enhances the predictive and analytical capabilities of Digital Twins, enabling them to provide more accurate simulations and insights. Another notable trend is the growth of Edge Computing in conjunction with Digital Twins. By processing data closer to the source (at the edge of the network), organizations can achieve real-time responsiveness and reduced latency, making Digital Twins even more powerful for monitoring and controlling physical assets. Moreover, the adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) for visualizing and interacting with Digital Twins is gaining momentum, particularly in industries like architecture, engineering, and construction. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of Digital Twins for remote monitoring and maintenance, reflecting a growing need for resilient and adaptable systems. These trends underscore the dynamic nature of the Digital Twin market and its capacity to evolve in response to emerging technologies and changing business needs.

Market Growth

Increasing Applications of digital twins across various industries is boosting the growth of the global digital twin market. A digital twin is used by many industries, like the automotive industry that use the digital twin to create virtual simulations for automatic vehicles. The vehicle system studies and analyzes the surroundings to provide a simulation that helps assist the vehicle while driving. Also, the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things is propelling the growth of the global digital twin market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant 34.6% share in the global digital twin market, driven by a strong technological ecosystem, mature industries, and innovation focus. Companies across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and smart infrastructure in North America have been early adopters of digital twin technology. Government support and research investments further accelerate market growth. With its thriving tech sector and commitment to digital transformation, North America is expected to maintain its significant market share and continue shaping the global digital twin landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Dassault Systems SE, Autodesk Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, ANSYS Inc, PTC Inc, IBM Corporation, ABB Ltd., Hexagon AB, and Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 8.4 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 918.1 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 61.8% North America Revenue Share 34.6% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The adoption of Industry 4.0 practices in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities has fueled the demand for Digital Twins—virtual replicas of physical objects or systems. Digital Twins enable real-time monitoring, simulation, and analysis, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. They are especially valuable in predictive maintenance to reduce downtime and operational costs in industries such as aerospace and automotive. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with advances in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, has led to more sophisticated Digital Twins. As businesses increasingly recognize their value in optimizing processes and outcomes, the Digital Twin market is set for continuous growth.

Market Restraints

While the global Digital Twin market is experiencing substantial growth, it also faces several restraint factors that could impact its expansion. One significant challenge is the high upfront costs associated with implementing Digital Twin technology. Developing and maintaining a comprehensive digital replica of a physical system requires substantial investment in both hardware and software infrastructure. Additionally, concerns related to data privacy and security pose a significant restraint, as the collection and analysis of real-time data from physical assets can expose organizations to cybersecurity threats. Furthermore, interoperability issues between various Digital Twin platforms and standards can hinder widespread adoption, as seamless integration with existing systems is essential. Finally, the complexity of creating and managing Digital Twins, especially for large-scale and intricate systems, can be a barrier for smaller enterprises with limited resources. These restraint factors underscore the need for careful planning and investment to harness the full potential of Digital Twins while addressing these challenges.

Market Opportunities

Digital Twins enable organizations to optimize resource usage and reduce environmental impact by providing real-time insights into energy consumption, emissions, and other sustainability metrics. Moreover, the proliferation of IoT devices and sensors is creating a vast pool of data that can be harnessed through Digital Twins for improved decision-making and innovation. Another key opportunity factor is the rising interest in smart cities and infrastructure development, where Digital Twins play a pivotal role in designing and managing complex urban systems efficiently. Additionally, the healthcare sector is experiencing significant growth in Digital Twin adoption for personalized medicine and patient care. As technology continues to advance, the potential for creating more sophisticated and accurate Digital Twins across diverse industries will expand, offering exciting opportunities for market players and fostering innovation and competitiveness.

Report Segmentation of the Digital Twin Market

Type Insight

The product digital twin segment hold the largest market share. This dominance is driven by a convergence of factors, including the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across manufacturing sectors, rising demand for predictive maintenance solutions, and the pursuit of operational efficiency. Product digital twins, which create virtual replicas of physical products or assets, have found extensive applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. These digital replicas enable real-time monitoring, simulation, and analysis, facilitating improved product development, reduced downtime, and enhanced decision-making. As industries continue to embrace digital transformation, the product digital twin segment is poised to maintain its market leadership, driving innovation and value across various sectors.

Technology Insight

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are poised for substantial growth during the forecasting years. The convergence of Digital Twins with IoT and IIoT technologies is a transformative force, unlocking new dimensions of data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency across industries. IoT sensors and devices are increasingly integrated with digital twin platforms, allowing for real-time data collection and synchronization between physical assets and their digital counterparts. This synergy empowers organizations to monitor, analyze, and optimize their operations with unprecedented precision, whether in manufacturing, smart cities, or healthcare. As the adoption of IoT and IIoT accelerates, fueled by the promise of enhanced connectivity and data insights, the global Digital Twin Market is set to witness significant expansion, revolutionizing how businesses operate and innovate in the coming years.

End-User Insight

The automotive and transportation segment hold the majority of the market share for digital twins. Automotive manufacturers have embraced digital twins to streamline product development, enhance manufacturing processes, and optimize vehicle performance. Transportation companies, on the other hand, leverage digital twins to improve logistics, fleet management, and maintenance operations, ultimately driving cost-efficiency and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles and smart transportation systems has accelerated the demand for digital twins in these sectors, as they play a pivotal role in modeling and testing such complex systems. As a result, automotive and transportation have emerged as frontrunners in the global digital twin market, poised to continue their growth and innovation in the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Based on Technology

IoT and IIoT

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

5G

Based on End-User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Other End-Users

Based on Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Market Key Players:

General Electric

Microsoft Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Dassault Systems SE

Autodesk Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

ANSYS Inc

PTC Inc

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Digital Twin Market

In September 2023, Hexagon, a Swedish corporation, and Nvidia are collaborating to improve digital twin applications for industrial organizations. The open platform for industrial metaverse applications, Nvidia Omniverse, will be connected to Hexagon's reality capture and manufacturing systems, which are a major supplier of digital reality solutions. Enterprises may build AI-enabled digital twins of their physical systems by integrating these platforms.

In June 2023, the Siemens Xcelerator range of industry software and services has been chosen by Helixx, a brand-new global technology business with headquarters in the UK, to support the design, development, validation, delivery, and management of its cutting-edge electric vehicle production system.

