Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Research Report – Market Size, Current Perceptions and Development Trends, 2023-2030

Delaware, Wilmington, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global In-car Voice Assistant Market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
An in-car voice assistant, also known as a car speech recognition system, is a technology feature that allows drivers and passengers to interact with their vehicle using natural language and spoken commands. These voice assistants are built into current automobiles and allow drivers to operate many components of the vehicle, access information, and conduct activities while driving hands-free. In-vehicle voice assistants are part of a larger trend of linked automotive technology, which is intended to improve convenience, safety, and the overall driving experience.
In-car voice assistants help drivers drive more safely by allowing them to operate numerous functions and access information without taking their hands off the steering wheel or their eyes off the road. This hands-free mode decreases distractions and the danger of collisions caused by manual interactions with infotainment systems or mobile devices while driving. In-car voice assistants are becoming more popular due to a mix of safety concerns, consumer demand for connectivity, technology improvements, legal constraints, and their capacity to improve the entire driving experience.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global in-car voice assistant market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global in-car voice assistant market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global in-car voice assistant market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-in-car-voice-assistant-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global In-car Voice Assistant Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of type, multilingual had the highest market share and is expected to rise during the forecast period. Users would rather converse in their native language.
- On the basis of application, commercial vehicle segment is dominating the global in-car voice assistant market. This segment accounted for largest market share and will dominate during the forecast period.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 2.3 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 4.5 billion
|Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-in-car-voice-assistant-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global in-car voice assistant market include,
- In November 2021, Lamborghini announced the integration of the navigation software platform what3words, which would enable drivers to set their navigation using Alexa using a fail-safe three-word address.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global in-car voice assistant market growth include Google, Amazon, Apple, BMW AG, Continental AG, iNAGO Inc, Allions Lab, Microsoft, and KARDOME Technology LTD, among others.
Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-in-car-voice-assistant-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global in-car voice assistant market based on type, application and region
- Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Single Language
- Multilanguage
- Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
- Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America In-car Voice Assistant Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America In-car Voice Assistant Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe In-car Voice Assistant Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe In-car Voice Assistant Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific In-car Voice Assistant Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa In-car Voice Assistant Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America In-car Voice Assistant Market
For more information about this report: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-in-car-voice-assistant-market/
Key Questions Answered in the In-car Voice Assistant Report:
- What will be the market value of the global in-car voice assistant market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global in-car voice assistant market?
- What are the market drivers of the global in-car voice assistant market?
- What are the key trends in the global in-car voice assistant market?
- Which is the leading region in the global in-car voice assistant market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global in-car voice assistant market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global in-car voice assistant market?
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global X-Ray Security Scanner for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Market- Global X-Ray Security Scanner for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Seat Market- Global automotive seat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 77 billion in 2022.
- Global Snowmobile Market- According to RationalStat estimates, the global snowmobile market size reached US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Steering System Market- According to RationalStat estimates, the automotive steering systems market size reached US$ 28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
- Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market- Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Load Floor Market- Global Automotive Load Floor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Suspension System Market- Global Automotive Suspension System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data: Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest