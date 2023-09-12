Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Research Report – Market Size, Current Perceptions and Development Trends, 2023-2030

Delaware, Wilmington, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global In-car Voice Assistant Market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An in-car voice assistant, also known as a car speech recognition system, is a technology feature that allows drivers and passengers to interact with their vehicle using natural language and spoken commands. These voice assistants are built into current automobiles and allow drivers to operate many components of the vehicle, access information, and conduct activities while driving hands-free. In-vehicle voice assistants are part of a larger trend of linked automotive technology, which is intended to improve convenience, safety, and the overall driving experience.

In-car voice assistants help drivers drive more safely by allowing them to operate numerous functions and access information without taking their hands off the steering wheel or their eyes off the road. This hands-free mode decreases distractions and the danger of collisions caused by manual interactions with infotainment systems or mobile devices while driving. In-car voice assistants are becoming more popular due to a mix of safety concerns, consumer demand for connectivity, technology improvements, legal constraints, and their capacity to improve the entire driving experience.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global in-car voice assistant market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global in-car voice assistant market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global in-car voice assistant market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.





Global In-car Voice Assistant Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, multilingual had the highest market share and is expected to rise during the forecast period. Users would rather converse in their native language.

On the basis of application, commercial vehicle segment is dominating the global in-car voice assistant market. This segment accounted for largest market share and will dominate during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.5 billion Growth Rate 8.8% Key Market Drivers Continuous Updates and Improvements

Advances in Speech Recognition Technologies Companies Profiled Google

Amazon

Apple

BMW AG

Continental AG

iNAGO Inc

Allions Lab

Microsoft

KARDOME Technology LTD

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global in-car voice assistant market include,

In November 2021, Lamborghini announced the integration of the navigation software platform what3words, which would enable drivers to set their navigation using Alexa using a fail-safe three-word address.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global in-car voice assistant market growth include Google, Amazon, Apple, BMW AG, Continental AG, iNAGO Inc, Allions Lab, Microsoft, and KARDOME Technology LTD, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global in-car voice assistant market based on type, application and region

Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Single Language Multilanguage

Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Commercial Vehicle Passenger Vehicle

Global In-car Voice Assistant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America In-car Voice Assistant Market US Canada Latin America In-car Voice Assistant Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe In-car Voice Assistant Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe In-car Voice Assistant Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific In-car Voice Assistant Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa In-car Voice Assistant Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

