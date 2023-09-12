European Union CBD and Cannabis Regulation Report 2023: A Complex Journey through the EU's Quest for Medicinal Cannabis Regulations

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Union: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report delves into the intricate regulatory landscape within the European Union concerning cannabis, hemp, CBD, and various cannabinoids. This analysis extends across all policy domains to offer a holistic perspective.

Within the European Union, hemp is gaining recognition as a pivotal crop, with growing emphasis on its role in economic and environmental progress. Notably, the Kanavape case has set the stage for the potential legalization of CBD throughout the EU. However, the extent to which member states adhere to this judgment remains inconsistent.

While CBD undergoes a transformation within EU regulations, there exists no uniform, EU-wide regulatory framework for medicinal cannabis at present. As the region grapples with evolving attitudes and policies, the report provides invaluable insights into this complex regulatory terrain.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

