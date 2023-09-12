Snail Beauty Products Market Size Worth US$ 2.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.8%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The snail beauty products market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. According to the recent study by Transparency Market Research, It is anticipated to register a 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.1 billion.
Snail slime, an exterior mucous released via the body of the snail, is used to make snail cosmetic products. The slime shields the snail against UV radiation, cuts, and wounds. In Southern Italy, ladies use snail mucin or snail slime to soothe their skin and treat wounds. This is where the usage of snail slime as a cosmetic product first emerged. Thailand, however, leads all other nations in the use of snail beauty products.
Anti-aging creams, serums, face creams, face masks, moisturizers, as well as toners are among the goods made with snail mucus. These are readily available online from many sources. Exfoliation, moisturization, and skin restoration and healing are a few advantages of using snail-derived cosmetic products.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 1.2 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 2.1 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|5.8%
|Forecast Period
|2022-2031
|No. of Pages
|160 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Product Type, Concern, Price, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|AMOREPACIFIC US, INC. (Sulwhasoo),Benton,COSRX,Eveline Cosmetics,KOSÉ Corporation,Missha,Mizon Co., Ltd.,TianDe Rheinland Halabis GmbH,Tonymoly Co., Ltd.,YEOUTH
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The market share of snail beauty products is predicted to climb steadily over the next several years due to an increase in marketing promoting these products.
- The sector is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period as celebrity endorsements on various social media platforms and television increase.
- Rising disposable income, more product innovation, and rising customer desire for beauty items are all expected to expand market opportunities in the near future.
Market Trends for Snail Beauty Products
- Serums, face masks, moisturizers, and anti-fade lotions are typically made with snail slime and are employed to treat age spots, wrinkles, dry skin, stretch marks, burns, scars, razor bumps, and flat warts. The primary elements fueling the market for snail beauty products include an increase in middle-aged people's propensity for grooming, a shift in preferences toward natural skin-improving components, and expansion of snail farms.
- People's desire for snail beauty products is rising as a result of skin problems. This is a crucial aspect that is anticipated to affect the growth of the market for snail beauty products. The business for snail beauty goods is being driven by the rising demand for natural component skin care products for snails and rising self-consciousness.
Global Snail Beauty Products Regional Market Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Snail Beauty Products market in different countries. These are:
- In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the global market for snail products in 2021. It is anticipated that the region will remain in power throughout the forecast.
- In 2021, South Korea had a significant revenue share in the Asia Pacific region.
- Demand for cosmetic products containing snail extract is growing as consumers shift to using natural skin care components. According to the South Korean government, South Korea holds the eighth-largest cosmetics market in the world in terms of sales.
- The demand for snail beauty products in Asia Pacific is being driven, according to market trends, by the rising popularity of snail spas in Thailand, Japan, and Korea.
Global Snail Beauty Products Market: Key Players
A few number of major manufacturers control a sizable portion of the global market, which is somewhat fragmented. Companies within the snail beauty products industry are spending a lot of money on research and development in order to release specialized goods with cutting-edge technology.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global Snail Beauty Products market:
- AMOREPACIFIC US, INC. (Sulwhasoo)
- Benton
- COSRX
- Eveline Cosmetics
- KOSÉ Corporation
- Missha
- Mizon Co., Ltd.
- TianDe Rheinland Halabis GmbH
- Tonymoly Co., Ltd.
- YEOUTH
Key developments in the global Snail Beauty Products market are:
Global Snail Beauty Products Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Creams & Moisturizers
- Serum & Essence
- Masks
- Cleanser
- Others (Eye Patch, Soap Bar etc.)
- Creams & Moisturizers
- Concern
- Cell Renewal
- Anti-aging
- Anti-wrinkle
- Others (Anti-acne, Collagen Production etc.)
- Cell Renewal
- Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Low
- Consumer Group
- Men
- Women
- Men
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Website
- Offline
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other Retail Stores
- Online
- Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
- North America
