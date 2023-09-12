Snail Beauty Products Market Size Worth US$ 2.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.8%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The snail beauty products market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. According to the recent study by Transparency Market Research, It is anticipated to register a 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.1 billion.



Snail slime, an exterior mucous released via the body of the snail, is used to make snail cosmetic products. The slime shields the snail against UV radiation, cuts, and wounds. In Southern Italy, ladies use snail mucin or snail slime to soothe their skin and treat wounds. This is where the usage of snail slime as a cosmetic product first emerged. Thailand, however, leads all other nations in the use of snail beauty products.

Anti-aging creams, serums, face creams, face masks, moisturizers, as well as toners are among the goods made with snail mucus. These are readily available online from many sources. Exfoliation, moisturization, and skin restoration and healing are a few advantages of using snail-derived cosmetic products.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.8% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Concern, Price, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AMOREPACIFIC US, INC. (Sulwhasoo),Benton,COSRX,Eveline Cosmetics,KOSÉ Corporation,Missha,Mizon Co., Ltd.,TianDe Rheinland Halabis GmbH,Tonymoly Co., Ltd.,YEOUTH

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market share of snail beauty products is predicted to climb steadily over the next several years due to an increase in marketing promoting these products.

The sector is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period as celebrity endorsements on various social media platforms and television increase.

Rising disposable income, more product innovation, and rising customer desire for beauty items are all expected to expand market opportunities in the near future.



Market Trends for Snail Beauty Products

Serums, face masks, moisturizers, and anti-fade lotions are typically made with snail slime and are employed to treat age spots, wrinkles, dry skin, stretch marks, burns, scars, razor bumps, and flat warts. The primary elements fueling the market for snail beauty products include an increase in middle-aged people's propensity for grooming, a shift in preferences toward natural skin-improving components, and expansion of snail farms.

People's desire for snail beauty products is rising as a result of skin problems. This is a crucial aspect that is anticipated to affect the growth of the market for snail beauty products. The business for snail beauty goods is being driven by the rising demand for natural component skin care products for snails and rising self-consciousness.

Global Snail Beauty Products Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Snail Beauty Products market in different countries. These are:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the global market for snail products in 2021. It is anticipated that the region will remain in power throughout the forecast.

In 2021, South Korea had a significant revenue share in the Asia Pacific region.

Demand for cosmetic products containing snail extract is growing as consumers shift to using natural skin care components. According to the South Korean government, South Korea holds the eighth-largest cosmetics market in the world in terms of sales.

The demand for snail beauty products in Asia Pacific is being driven, according to market trends, by the rising popularity of snail spas in Thailand, Japan, and Korea.

Global Snail Beauty Products Market: Key Players

A few number of major manufacturers control a sizable portion of the global market, which is somewhat fragmented. Companies within the snail beauty products industry are spending a lot of money on research and development in order to release specialized goods with cutting-edge technology.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Snail Beauty Products market:

AMOREPACIFIC US, INC. (Sulwhasoo)

Benton

COSRX

Eveline Cosmetics

KOSÉ Corporation

Missha

Mizon Co., Ltd.

TianDe Rheinland Halabis GmbH

Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

YEOUTH

Key developments in the global Snail Beauty Products market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments AMOREPACIFIC US, INC 2023 The company purchased Tata's Natural Alchemy, LLC, a high-end skin care line, in order to grow its clientele and penetrate the international market with a particular emphasis on North American customers.

The Korean cosmetics giant is projected to grow its operations in the Americas and Europe by expanding its distribution channels, while also implementing plans to further strengthen its position in Asia. AMOREPACIFIC US, INC 2023 The company became a member of the EcoBeautyScore Consortium, a global endeavor established to create an environmental impact scoring system, particularly for beauty goods, and to create a harmonized evaluation system based on a shared scientific methodology, database, and application.

Consumers should be able to use the initiative to assess the environmental effect of various cosmetic items throughout the course of the product lifetime and make more informed decisions. CosRX 2021 The company introduced a range of snail mucin products.

The cult favorite essence, the COSRX Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence contains 96% extract of snail mucin to replace as well as repair damaged skin to restore it to its healthiest state.

Global Snail Beauty Products Market Segmentation

Product Type



Creams & Moisturizers

Serum & Essence Masks Cleanser Others (Eye Patch, Soap Bar etc.)





Concern



Cell Renewal

Anti-aging Anti-wrinkle Others (Anti-acne, Collagen Production etc.)



Price



Low

Medium High





Consumer Group



Men

Women



Distribution Channel



Online



E-commerce Websites Company-owned Website Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





