Key Drivers, Including Automotive Demand and Stringent Emission Regulations, Fuel Global Cordierite Market to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cordierite Market by Type (Sintered, Porous), Application (Automotive Parts, Deodorization, Deoxidation Smoke Extraction, Ceramic Kiln, Infrared Radiator, Electrical Insulators, Welding Strip Rings), And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cordierite market is set for remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, representing a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from its 2023 valuation of USD 2.5 billion. Cordierite, known for its exceptional thermal stability, is garnering significant attention across various industries, thanks to its ability to withstand high temperatures without deformation or degradation.

Key Insights

Thermal Stability Powers Cordierite's Rise: Cordierite's remarkable thermal stability makes it a valuable material that can endure high temperatures without significant deformation or degradation. This property positions cordierite as a vital component in industries where thermal shock resistance is paramount, such as catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters. Low Thermal Expansion for Uniform Performance: Cordierite boasts a low thermal expansion coefficient, enabling it to expand and contract evenly when exposed to temperature variations. This feature is highly prized in applications where precise temperature control is essential. Lightweight Advantage in Key Industries: Cordierite's relatively low density makes it an ideal choice for lightweight components. Industries such as automotive and aerospace benefit from this property as it contributes to improved fuel efficiency and overall performance. Porous Cordierite: A Growth Driver: The porous cordierite segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing in terms of value within the cordierite market. Also known as cellular or honeycomb cordierite, this variant finds widespread use in filtration and separation applications due to its exceptional porosity and permeability. Applications include hot gas filtration, liquid filtration, and molten metal filtration, where it efficiently captures and retains particles and impurities. Ceramic Kiln Application Gains Momentum: Ceramic kilns are increasingly relying on cordierite ceramics due to their outstanding thermal properties and high resistance to thermal shock. Cordierite finds a critical role in producing kiln shelves, providing a flat and stable surface for stacking and firing ceramic ware. Its ability to withstand rapid heating and cooling cycles without cracking or warping ensures the durability and stability of ceramic kiln environments. Middle East & Africa Emerging as a Strong Market: The Middle East & Africa region is emerging as a potent market for cordierite, driven by robust growth in the automotive sector. Countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates are leading this automotive surge. Additionally, environmental regulations and emission standards are becoming more stringent in the region, further propelling the demand for cordierite-based components like catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand from Automotive and Industrial Sectors

Stringent Emission Regulations

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials

Restraints

High Manufacturing Costs

Competition from Substitute Materials

Limited Heat Resistance

Limited Availability of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Advancements in Ceramic Manufacturing Technologies

Expansion of Energy Sector

Challenges

Complex Manufacturing Processes and Quality Control

Case Study

Kyocera's Customized Cordierite Material Enabled Enhanced Performance of Subaru Telescope: Kyocera's innovative cordierite material played a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of the Subaru Telescope, showcasing the material's versatility and adaptability. Revolutionizing Vehicle Emission Control: Corning's Innovation in Catalytic Converter: Corning's groundbreaking innovation in catalytic converters, which incorporates cordierite, is contributing to a paradigm shift in vehicle emission control, promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

Companies Mentioned

The cordierite market features key industry players such as:

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

Ceramtec

Coorstek, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Denso Corporation

Dinex A/S

Du-Co Ceramics Company

E.R. Advanced Ceramics, Inc.

Elan Technology

Elementis PLC

Global Ceramic Industry Co. Ltd.

Goodfellow Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Ngk Insulators, Ltd.

Noritake Co. Limited

Resco Products, Inc.

Sinotrade Resources Co. Ltd.

Steatit S.R.O.

Tianjin Century Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toto Ltd.

Trans-Tech, Inc.

Unifrax

Vesuvius PLC

Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products Co. Ltd.

Yunnan Filter Environment Protection S.&T. Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1sotq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment