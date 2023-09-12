Global Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market 2023-2030: Packaging the Future of Healthcare - Market Dominated by Key Players like Amcor, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Nipro and More

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the global plastic healthcare packaging market for the period from 2021 to 2030. The market generated a revenue of USD 26.94 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 40.28 billion in 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The study covers leading geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World) from 2021 to 2030.

Overview of Plastic Healthcare Packaging

Plastic healthcare packaging involves the use of plastic materials to package healthcare products, ensuring their protection and preservation during transportation and storage. These packaging materials are chosen for their durability, leak resistance, and ease of handling. They are designed to adhere to sterilization requirements and medical standards, catering to the unique specifications of medical products.

Market Growth Factors

The plastic healthcare packaging market is experiencing rapid growth due to several key factors:

Increasing demand for healthcare products and services

Development of innovative packaging technologies

Growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness

The rise in chronic diseases and development of valuable medical drugs

Dominant End User Segment: Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the end user segment of the plastic healthcare packaging market. This is attributed to their substantial usage of plastic healthcare packaging for products such as drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Specialized packaging solutions are crucial to maintain the efficacy and stability of these products during transport and storage. The durability, leak resistance, and easy handling provided by plastic healthcare packaging make it an ideal choice for the pharmaceutical industry.

Regional Dominance: North America

North America is expected to retain its dominance in the plastic healthcare packaging market. Factors such as the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the development of drugs with valuable medical benefits contribute to the growth of this market in the region. Chronic conditions are a major cause of disability in the United States, leading to significant annual healthcare costs. The demand for healthcare plastic packaging solutions is expected to rise in response to these challenges.

Report Insights

Drivers:

Rising demand for healthcare products

Advancements in packaging technologies

Restraints:

Environmental concerns related to plastic waste

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials

Research Methodology

The report is based on a comprehensive research methodology:

Primary Research: Interviews with key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, professionals, and participants from the industry.

Secondary Research: Extensive exploration of public domain and paid sources, including company reports, publications, government sources, trade journals, and databases.

Segmentation

The global plastic healthcare packaging market is segmented based on type, end user, and material.

Types:

Bottle Packaging

Blister Packaging

Syringes Packaging

Vial Packaging

Device Packaging

Others

End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Others

Materials:

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polycarbonate

Key Deliverables

Comprehensive analysis of the global and regional plastic healthcare packaging market. Coverage of all segments for trend analysis, developments, and market size forecast up to 2030. Detailed company analysis, including product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Growth Matrix presenting investment, consolidation, expansion, and diversification opportunities for market players.

This report equips stakeholders with a thorough understanding of the global plastic healthcare packaging market, offering insights into trends, developments, and growth opportunities.

Competitive Portfolio:

Constantia Flexibles

Bilcare Limited

Amcor plc

Nipro Medical Corporation

Klockner Pentaplast

Comar

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

James Alexander Corporation

BD

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



