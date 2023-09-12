Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast Report 2023: Unveiling the Phenomenal Growth - Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market to Reach $965.54 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market by Type, Product, Distribution Channel - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 66.24 billion in 2022, USD 92.50 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 39.78% to reach USD 965.54 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across CNS, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Respiratory, and Women's Health. The Oncology is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Oral Pharmaceuticals, Parenteral Pharmaceuticals, and Transdermal Pharmaceuticals. The Parenteral Pharmaceuticals is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospitals & Care Providers, Online Mode, Retail Pharmacies, and Specialty Pharmacies. The Online Mode is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for specialty drugs to treat complex or serious chronic conditions

Increased reimbursement through the medical benefit, and pharmacy benefit

Attractive prospects for pharmaceutical companies from both business and medical innovation perspective

Restraints

Cost sharing discourages the use leading to adverse health outcomes

Opportunities

Vendors offering compliance programs, reimbursement assistance programs and distribution channels

Growth of enhanced information technologies in the specialty pharmaceuticals sector

Challenges

Less focus on the development of low-cost generic equivalents of specialty drugs

Competitive Portfolio

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Endo International PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Hyphens Pharma International Limited

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UnitedHealth Group

Viatris Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $92.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $965.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.7% Regions Covered Global



