Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Trends Analysis by Type and Application: Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market was valued at US$ 48 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Automatic mechanical watches, often known as "automatic watches" or "automatics," are timepieces that employ mechanical movements to maintain time rather than batteries or electronic components, as do quartz clocks. These timepieces are renowned for their skill, precision, and the creativity of their mechanical movements.

The mechanical complexity of automatic watches excites certain people. Those interested in mechanical engineering may be drawn to the visible gears, springs, and escapement mechanisms. Effective marketing and branding efforts by watchmakers and premium brands contribute to the creation of desire and demand for automatic watches. Celebrities and influencers frequently recommend these products, increasing their appeal.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automatic mechanical watches market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, price range, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, quartz watch segment is expected to dominate the global automatic mechanical watches market. They have much more aesthetic features which help in driving the market.

On the basis of price range, low-priced sector dominates the market because its features are incredibly versatile for the price point at which they are given.

On the basis of distribution channel, the retail store segment holds the majority of the market share as retail stores allow consumers to physically inspect the watch before purchasing.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 48 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 73.7 billion Growth Rate 5.5% Key Market Drivers Availability of High-quality Automatic Watches

Resurgence of Interest in Vintage and Retro Styles Companies Profiled Rolex

PatekPhilippe

OMEGA

Longines

Breguet

Cartier

Tissot

Mido

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automatic mechanical watches market include,

In September 2021, In India, Fossil has unveiled its new Gen 6 smartwatch. According to the fashion watch and accessories manufacturer, "fashion watches" drive a pricing bracket, which is where the Gen 6 smartwatch falls in.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automatic mechanical watches market growth include Rolex, PatekPhilippe, OMEGA, Longines, Breguet, Cartier, Tissot, and Mido, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global automatic mechanical watches market based on product, price range, distribution channel and region

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Quartz Digital

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Price Range Low Range Mid Range Luxury

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Stores Retail Stores

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automatic Mechanical Watches Market US Canada Latin America Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automatic Mechanical Watches Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automatic Mechanical Watches Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



